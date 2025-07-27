The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
July 27, 2025, midnight
Aired mid-late July 2015
1. Time Machine - Sharky The Great
2. Choke - Rockness Monsta
3. Saturday Afternoon - North Scientifik
4. Sometimes remix - windchILL ft. Apollo's Sun
5. Scrapped Loops Vol. 2 [*portion] - Jay Alpha
6. Distortion - Rockfresh ft. Dope Fantasy & K.I.N.E.T.I.K.
7. Enjoy Da Ride - Busta Rhymes
8. This Iz Tha Time - First Division
9. Love - The Globetroddas
10. That's That - Perfect Practice
11. Right Back - Slum Village ft. De La Soul [Posdnuos]
12. Industry Shakedown - Freddie Foxx/Bumpy Knuckles
13. Getto Star (instrumental) - Reef
14, Good Foot - Solar C & Jon Rogers
15. I Be - Mystidious Misfits
16. More Rugged - Moka Only ft. Grand Puba
17. No Flow On The Rodeo - King Just
18. The Long Shot - A.D.S.T.
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:57:28 1 July 25, 2025
Hamilton Ontario, Canada
