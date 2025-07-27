Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 27th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Aired mid-late July 2015 1. Time Machine - Sharky The Great 2. Choke - Rockness Monsta 3. Saturday Afternoon - North Scientifik 4. Sometimes remix - windchILL ft. Apollo's Sun 5. Scrapped Loops Vol. 2 [*portion] - Jay Alpha 6. Distortion - Rockfresh ft. Dope Fantasy & K.I.N.E.T.I.K. 7. Enjoy Da Ride - Busta Rhymes 8. This Iz Tha Time - First Division 9. Love - The Globetroddas 10. That's That - Perfect Practice 11. Right Back - Slum Village ft. De La Soul [Posdnuos] 12. Industry Shakedown - Freddie Foxx/Bumpy Knuckles 13. Getto Star (instrumental) - Reef 14, Good Foot - Solar C & Jon Rogers 15. I Be - Mystidious Misfits 16. More Rugged - Moka Only ft. Grand Puba 17. No Flow On The Rodeo - King Just 18. The Long Shot - A.D.S.T.
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
