Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
are we heading to air-conditioned Hell?
Weekly Program
Stan Cox, Guus Velders, Michael Sivak
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
July 28, 2025, midnight
Are we heading to air-conditioned Hell? Classic 2012 interviews with Stan Cox author of "Losing Our Cool". Dr. Guus Velders from Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency on AC. Dr. Michael Sivak, University of Michigan on the global growth of air-conditioning.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:22 for stations needing to put in ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250730 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 July 28, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 250730 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 July 28, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 250730 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 July 28, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 