Are we heading to air-conditioned Hell? Classic 2012 interviews with Stan Cox author of "Losing Our Cool". Dr. Guus Velders from Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency on AC. Dr. Michael Sivak, University of Michigan on the global growth of air-conditioning.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:22 for stations needing to put in ID or announcements.