WINGS #16-25 Demographic Fear

Subtitle: erodes a maternity hospital's dream

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Drorit Hochner, Obstetrics + Gynecology Mt. Scopus Hospital; Rabbi Benny Lau; Dikla Aharon journalist; Dori Adar; Tami Doron, Avia and Rivka, midwives + mothers.

Date Published: July 28, 2025, midnight

Summary: Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem was founded on a promise to serve all patients with the same, excellent care. But the conditions of occupation and resistance in the region undermined that intention, sowing discrimination and fear. This documentary looks deeply at how these played out in the maternity ward, among patients and potential patients, and members of the staff.

Credits: This program previously appeared in WINGS in 2016, courtesy of the US-based weekly radio series Making Contact, under the title Demographic Danger. It was produced and narrated by Shaina Shealy and hosted by Monica Lopez. Music credits: Beware of Safety, A New Dawn, Adriana Krikl, Cuddle Formation, Ergo Phizmiz, Monplaisir, Kirill Shirokov, Lee Rosevere, and Quiet Music for Tiny Robots.

Notes: Making Contact may (hopefully not) be ending its 30-year-weekly series by the end of 2025. Now known as Frequencies of Change, their parent company has a new website: https://focmedia.org/ . WINGS hopes to continue our series by and about women around the world into our 40th year next year. We are grateful to Making Contact and many other contributors for making that possible. Contact: wings@wings.org



