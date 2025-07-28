Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Censored books break free at BANNED Camp; Malaysian cops mistake a Health Department-supported AIDS prevention event for a “gay sex party”, a Hong Kong judge stalls a trans man’s bathroom win, a Canadian judge delays the deportation of a nonbinary U.S. citizen, a gay Venezuela makeup artist is freed from U.S. rendition in El Salvador, and an infamous Kentucky clerk begs the U.S. Supreme Court for marriage equality relief. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Tanya Kane-Parry and Michael LeBeau, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Jason Jenn. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Huey Lewis & The News; Between the Lions; Carla Ulbrich & Lauren Mayer; Madonna. In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
