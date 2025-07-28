"homo-centric: BANNED Camp" & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 07-28-25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sarah Mikail; Allison Lee; Hank Henderson; Abdi Nazemian.

Date Published: July 28, 2025, midnight

Summary: Censored books break free at BANNED Camp; Malaysian cops mistake a Health Department-supported AIDS prevention event for a “gay sex party”, a Hong Kong judge stalls a trans man’s bathroom win, a Canadian judge delays the deportation of a nonbinary U.S. citizen, a gay Venezuela makeup artist is freed from U.S. rendition in El Salvador, and an infamous Kentucky clerk begs the U.S. Supreme Court for marriage equality relief.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out.”

Credits: Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Tanya Kane-Parry and Michael LeBeau, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Jason Jenn. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Huey Lewis & The News; Between the Lions; Carla Ulbrich & Lauren Mayer; Madonna.

In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

