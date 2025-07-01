Summary: 'An appeal to the Labour backbenches: We can't get your leadership to change their minds, only you can - if you organise and insist on change' - Kit Malthouse, Conservative MP



UK's David Lammy warned he could 'end up in The Hague' over Gaza 'cowardice'



Conservative MP Kit Malthouse tells Labour MPs to pressure their party's leadership and 'insist on change'



UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has been warned he could "end up in The Hague" due to his "inaction" and "cowardice" over Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.



Conservative MP Kit Malthouse addressed Lammy in the House of Commons on Monday after the foreign secretary announced that the UK and 24 other countries were once again urging Israel to commit to a ceasefire.



Lammy said that the UK was setting aside £60m ($84m) in humanitarian assistance to Gaza. But the Labour MP for Tottenham stopped short of suggesting his government would be recognising a Palestinian state - which he is under pressure from MPs to do so ahead of a UN conference at the end of this month.



Instead he reiterated that the UK was committed to a two-state solution, before he called Israel's aid system in Gaza, which has caused nearly 1,000 Palestinians to be killed, "a grotesque spectacle".



The United Nations has repeatedly called the controversial Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid model "inherently unsafe" and in breach of impartial humanitarian principles.



The foundation, which began operations in late May following an 11-week Israeli blockade, uses private US mercenaries for delivery.



It bypasses the UN-led aid system, which Israel claims has been infiltrated by Hamas - an accusation that is not supported by independently verified evidence.



Malthouse, a vocal critic of Israel's war on Gaza, lashed out at Lammy's remarks, saying he was "frankly astonished at the statement of the foreign secretary".



"At a time when we've got daily lynchings and expulsions on the West Bank, dozens being murdered as they beg for aid," he said.



"I'm just beyond words really at his inaction and frankly complicity by inaction at what is going on. He himself said there's a massive prison camp being constructed in the south of Gaza.



"He knows that leading genocide scholars from across the world now are ringing the alarm bells, and yet he has the temerity to show up to this House and wave his chequebook as if it's going to solve his conscience.



"Can he not see that his inaction - and frankly, cowardice - is making this country irrelevant? Can he also not see the personal risk to him, given our international obligations, that he may end up at The Hague because of his inaction?



"And finally, really, frankly, an appeal to the Labour backbenches: We can't get your leadership to change their minds, only you can - if you organise and insist on change," he added.



Lammy responded with: "I understand the fury that the right honourable gentleman feels, but I have to tell him... I have to tell him that it demeans his argument when he personalises it in the way that he does.



"It is unbecoming, and not something the House expects, particularly of its more senior members."

Fifteen die in 24 hours from starvation



The situation in Gaza has continued to deteriorate in recent days, with the Palestinian health ministry reporting on Tuesday that at least 15 Palestinians had died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours due to Israel's decision to impose a famine in the strip.



Four of them were children, including three identified as the infant Yousef al-Safadi, Abd al-Jawad al-Ghalban, 16, and Ahmad Hasanat.



One of the adults was identified as 32-year-old woman with special needs, Raheel Rosros.

Last week, the official spokesperson for Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said that the Palestinian group had repeatedly offered to release all the captives held in Gaza at once, as part of a comprehensive ceasefire deal, but Israel rejected the offer.



Abu Obaida said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet "rejected" the offer and were "not interested in the fate of their soldiers", accusing the Israeli leadership of preparing the public for the possibility that all the captives would die.



Earlier in the week, sources had told MEE that the families of Israeli captives held in Gaza had reached out to Hamas through a representative to ask about the fate of the ceasefire talks.



The sources said that the representative had reached out to Hamas after the captives' families feared Netanyahu was trying to torpedo a possible deal.....