Notes:

王菲 Wong Faye

墮落 - “Fall”

浮躁 Fuzao

Cinepoly

June 3, 1996





Aterciopelados, “Uno Lo Mio y Lo Tuyo”

from Gozo Poderoso

Ariola - 2000



Blonde Redhead, “Here Sometimes”

from Penny Sparkle

4AD - 2010



Blonde Redhead, “Everything Is Wrong”

from Penny Sparkle

4AD - 2010



Hector Zazou, “visur vatnsenda rosu feat Bjork”

from songs from the cold sea

columbia



Mien Duc Thang, “Truong Cuoc Tinh Sau (The Afterlife)”

from Vietnam 1 reel to reel

unknown



U-zhaan, “Tibetan Dance (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto) [Cover]”

from Tabla Dhi, Tabla Dha

unknown - 2005



Ichiko Aoba, “SONAR”

from Luminescent Creatures

Psychic Hotline - 2025



Alice Phoebe Lou, “The Surface”

from The Surface - Single

Nettwerk Music Group - 2025



Yves, “White cat”

from White cat - Single

PAIX PER MIL - 2025



MAMAMOO, “Wind Flower”

from BLUE;S

RBW, Inc - 2018



Mariah Carey, “Vision of Love”

from MTV Unplugged: Mariah Carey (Live) - EP

Columbia - 1992



Anirudh Ravichander, “Chaleya”

from Jawan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

T-Series - 2023



Afsana Khan, “Titliaan (feat. Harrdy Sandhu & Sargun Mehta)”

from Titliaan (feat. Harrdy Sandhu & Sargun Mehta) - Single

Universal Music India Pvt Ltd. – Distribution - 2020



Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, “Jhoole Jhoole Laal (Remix)”

from The Sufi Legacy - Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Wadali Brothers

Times Music - 2013



Intense & Jasleen Royal, “Channa”

from Intense

Intense - 2025



Intense & Diljit Dosanjh, “Ruthless”

from Intense

Intense - 2025



Intense & Diljit Dosanjh, “Chobbar”

from Intense

Intense - 2025



Ajay-Atul, “Zingaat Remix by DJ Notorious (Dhadak)”

from Zingaat Remix by DJ Notorious (Dhadak) - Single

Zee Music Company - 2018



Amit Trivedi, Rita Thayagarajan & Priyan, “Muthamma - Azaad”

from Muthamma - Azaad - Single

Zee Music Company - 2025



Barrington Levy, “If You Give To Me”

from Englishman

Greensleeves Records - 1978



Barrington Levy, “Look Youth Man”

from Englishman

Jah Life Records - 1978



Barrington Levy, “Black Roses”

from Too Experienced: The Best of Barrington Levy

VP Records - 1998



Easy Star All-Stars, “Human Nature (feat Cas Haley)”

from Thrillah

Easy Star Records - 2012



The Mighty Rootsmen, Toots & The Maytals, Luciano & Mykal Rose, “Peace Train (feat. Gregory Isaacs)”

from The Mighty Rootsmen

Bulletproof Records - 2025



King Tubby, “North Circular Dub (No No No Rhyhtm)”

from Rodigan's Dub Classics

Rewind Selecta



The Doors, “Universal Mind (Live)”

from Absolutely Live - 8Track

Rhino/Elektra - 1970



Japancakes, “Soon”

from Loveless

Darla Records - 2007