Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
July 28, 2025, midnight

王菲 Wong Faye
墮落 - “Fall”
浮躁 Fuzao
Cinepoly
June 3, 1996


Aterciopelados, “Uno Lo Mio y Lo Tuyo”
from Gozo Poderoso
Ariola - 2000

Blonde Redhead, “Here Sometimes”
from Penny Sparkle
4AD - 2010

Blonde Redhead, “Everything Is Wrong”
from Penny Sparkle
4AD - 2010

Hector Zazou, “visur vatnsenda rosu feat Bjork”
from songs from the cold sea
columbia

Mien Duc Thang, “Truong Cuoc Tinh Sau (The Afterlife)”
from Vietnam 1 reel to reel
unknown

U-zhaan, “Tibetan Dance (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto) [Cover]”
from Tabla Dhi, Tabla Dha
unknown - 2005

Ichiko Aoba, “SONAR”
from Luminescent Creatures
Psychic Hotline - 2025

Alice Phoebe Lou, “The Surface”
from The Surface - Single
Nettwerk Music Group - 2025

Yves, “White cat”
from White cat - Single
PAIX PER MIL - 2025

MAMAMOO, “Wind Flower”
from BLUE;S
RBW, Inc - 2018

Mariah Carey, “Vision of Love”
from MTV Unplugged: Mariah Carey (Live) - EP
Columbia - 1992

Anirudh Ravichander, “Chaleya”
from Jawan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
T-Series - 2023

Afsana Khan, “Titliaan (feat. Harrdy Sandhu & Sargun Mehta)”
from Titliaan (feat. Harrdy Sandhu & Sargun Mehta) - Single
Universal Music India Pvt Ltd. – Distribution - 2020

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, “Jhoole Jhoole Laal (Remix)”
from The Sufi Legacy - Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Wadali Brothers
Times Music - 2013

Intense & Jasleen Royal, “Channa”
from Intense
Intense - 2025

Intense & Diljit Dosanjh, “Ruthless”
from Intense
Intense - 2025

Intense & Diljit Dosanjh, “Chobbar”
from Intense
Intense - 2025

Ajay-Atul, “Zingaat Remix by DJ Notorious (Dhadak)”
from Zingaat Remix by DJ Notorious (Dhadak) - Single
Zee Music Company - 2018

Amit Trivedi, Rita Thayagarajan & Priyan, “Muthamma - Azaad”
from Muthamma - Azaad - Single
Zee Music Company - 2025

Barrington Levy, “If You Give To Me”
from Englishman
Greensleeves Records - 1978

Barrington Levy, “Look Youth Man”
from Englishman
Jah Life Records - 1978

Barrington Levy, “Black Roses”
from Too Experienced: The Best of Barrington Levy
VP Records - 1998

Easy Star All-Stars, “Human Nature (feat Cas Haley)”
from Thrillah
Easy Star Records - 2012

The Mighty Rootsmen, Toots & The Maytals, Luciano & Mykal Rose, “Peace Train (feat. Gregory Isaacs)”
from The Mighty Rootsmen
Bulletproof Records - 2025

King Tubby, “North Circular Dub (No No No Rhyhtm)”
from Rodigan's Dub Classics
Rewind Selecta

The Doors, “Universal Mind (Live)”
from Absolutely Live - 8Track
Rhino/Elektra - 1970

Japancakes, “Soon”
from Loveless
Darla Records - 2007

