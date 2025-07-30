The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Sean Gallagher
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
July 30, 2025, midnight
Looking at energy policy under the current administration is a depressing exercise - the reconciliation bill of 2025 passed by the Republicans on July 4th, is a windfall for the oil & gas industry and devastating for renewables. Over 4.5 million homes with solar panels already installed, for example, are losing tax credits and other subsidies. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Sean Gallagher, the Senior Vice President of Policy at the Solar Energy Industries Association, also known as SEIA, about the effects this newly signed legislation will have on the solar industry. Keeping in mind that our conversation with Gallagher preceded the bill's passing, we discuss the current state of solar and where it's headed, and learn about the work of SEIA. Then, we dig into the Sea Change Radio archives and hear an excerpt from our interview with Paul Bierman, a geoscientist at the University of Vermont, as he talks about Greenland's melting ice sheet.
Track: Colorado Sun
Artist: New Mastersounds
Album: 102%
Label: N/A
Year: 2007

Track: Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Crying
Artist: Ray Charles
Album: The Genius of Ray Charles
Label: Atlantic
Year: 1959

Track: 13 Months of Sunshine
Artist: Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers
Album: Spirit of Music
Label: Elektra
Year: 1999

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 July 30, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
 