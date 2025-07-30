Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Two doctors returning from a medical service mission share first-hand accounts, photos, and videos of the perseverance of the people of Gaza despite the complete destruction of their society. Join with them in bearing witness to the life-changing stories and committed to call-to-action following their eye witness and shared experience with the committed medical staff of Al Nasser Hospital. Air strikes and drones were constant during their two week stay. They detail the reality foe many of the Gazan's who refuse to leave their homes because there is no "safe zone" to flee to what it means to live in a "shoot on sight" free fire zone.