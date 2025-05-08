Summary: Our guest is Melinda Grisby—known online as @browngirlpride is a social media activist, Former Air Force Medic twice deployed to Iraq, and a public speaker with a focus on history and decolonization.



In the first half of today’s program, Melinda discusses the history of the racial classification of Latino people in the United States that the implications of the Latino vote. She also corrects some widely circulated misinformation and makes a case that the narrative associated with Latino voters is inaccurate and has led to harmful responses from other racial groups.



In the second half of the show, we discuss the implications of this country’s colonialist roots and how Native American populations were (and continue to be) affected. Our Way Black History Fact contains the story of $5 Indians and the massive governmental fraud that further subjected Native peoples.