The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
July 31, 2025, midnight
Groovy global gives summer vibes this hour: reflections on modern life from Brazil w/ Pedro Bienemann and Curumin, Columbia's Balthvs remixed, to your health from Saha Gnawa, nordictronics from Sorten Muld, tribal rhythms from Papua, New Guinea and a heavy tribute to Ozzy from Brownout. Catch the next wave with World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Pedro Bienemann (ft. Curumin) - Um Sinal
Balthvs - Mood Swing (Sinego Remix)
Kobo Town - Karachi Burning CANCON
Sonova - Come Back To Joy CANCON
Grecia Alban - Virgen Y Volcan
Brownout - Iron Man
Sorten Muld - Volven
Ben Hokalitz & Koyawa - Alie Sike
Teke::Teke - Garakuta CANCON
Witch - Queenless King
Didje Doo - Hotel Mosquito
Saha Gnawa - Baba Mimoun
Crystal Fighters - Manifest
Empanadas Ilegales - Trifulca CANCON

59:49

World Beat Canada Radio August 02 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:49 1 July 31, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 