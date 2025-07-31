Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Groovy global gives summer vibes this hour: reflections on modern life from Brazil w/ Pedro Bienemann and Curumin, Columbia's Balthvs remixed, to your health from Saha Gnawa, nordictronics from Sorten Muld, tribal rhythms from Papua, New Guinea and a heavy tribute to Ozzy from Brownout. Catch the next wave with World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Pedro Bienemann (ft. Curumin) - Um Sinal Balthvs - Mood Swing (Sinego Remix) Kobo Town - Karachi Burning CANCON Sonova - Come Back To Joy CANCON Grecia Alban - Virgen Y Volcan Brownout - Iron Man Sorten Muld - Volven Ben Hokalitz & Koyawa - Alie Sike Teke::Teke - Garakuta CANCON Witch - Queenless King Didje Doo - Hotel Mosquito Saha Gnawa - Baba Mimoun Crystal Fighters - Manifest Empanadas Ilegales - Trifulca CANCON