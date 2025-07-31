The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
July 31, 2025, midnight
Celtic characters aplenty this hour, from the Sweet Bonnie Lass From Belfast and the Celtic Girl, a tribute to Shane McGowan from the Dropkicks, a Raggle Taggle Gipsy, Neil Ewart Of Ardnamuchan, Rakish Paddy and Willie Reilly. Don't worry, Patricia Fraser takes care of the introductions on Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Willos - Sweet Bonnie Lass From Belfast
Barleyjuice - Celtic Girl
Yann Falquet - Sutherland's March CANCON
The Dreadnoughts - Battleford 1885 CANCON
Dropkick Murphys feat. The Scratch - One Last Goodbye (A Tribute To Shane)
Grumpy O Sheep - Raggle Taggle Gipsy
Iain Copeland - Neil Ewart Of Ardnamurchan
ROS - Cendra i Lament
Nevrida - Vyasna
Baka Beyond - Rakish Paddy
Capercaillie - Hi Ri'm Bo
Iyatra Quartet - Orkney Hymn
Solas - Darkness, Darkness
The McDades - Willie Reilly (Eccodek remix) CANCON
The Bookends - Dinny Donegal CANCON

59:32

Vancouver, BC, Canada
