This week on the global Research News Hour, we are observing key themes in 21st century warfare that are missed in conventnional mainstream media coverage. In our first half hour. Bruce Gagnon of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space reveals how space technology has transformed modern warfare and how today’s peacemakers can fight back. And in our second half hour, the pivotal 9/11 truth activist Richard Gage steps in to tell listeners about the 21 parallels between the September 11th terrorist attack on America and the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel, including the state reaction satisfying the nation’s prior geo-strategic goals.