Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
The Story of Stuff started as a single animated video about economy, consumption, and environment. As of 2025, it is still collaboratively producing and sharing a large cache of well-researched-and-presented stories. Allison Cook, Special Projects Coordinator of The Story of Stuff, spoke to WINGS contributor Kellia Ramares-Watson in 2011 about their history, aims and process, and how they spread clear information across cultures and around the world. Excerpts from their first film make this show quite lively. More: storyofstuff.org
Interview by the late Kellia Ramares-Watson. Update by WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden. Film excerpts featuring Annie Leonard by permission from Story of Stuff.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been sharing weekly programs with community stations around the world for donkeys' years. Contact: wings@wings.org