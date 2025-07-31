Summary: The Story of Stuff started as a single animated video about economy, consumption, and environment. As of 2025, it is still collaboratively producing and sharing a large cache of well-researched-and-presented stories. Allison Cook, Special Projects Coordinator of The Story of Stuff, spoke to WINGS contributor Kellia Ramares-Watson in 2011 about their history, aims and process, and how they spread clear information across cultures and around the world. Excerpts from their first film make this show quite lively. More: storyofstuff.org



