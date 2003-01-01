Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Sonic Café, from there 2024 OK Cowboy release, that’s Vitalic, so ahh how you doin’? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 445. This time the Sonic Café presents another smokin’ hot mix pulled from the last 60 years. Listen for Naked Eyes, Tessa Violet, Smoke City, the Daniellie Nicole Band with a really hot cover of Led Zeppelins Whole Lotta Love, captured live from the Netherlands in 2016. We’ve also got the Rolling Stones, from 1964 listen for I’m a King Bee, plus Kate Bush from 1988 and of course many more, including something really cool, we’ve got AI, Artificial Intelligence Frank Sinatra, and he’s here to sing his cover of Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit. It’s really hot. Oh and we’ll also check in with our friends at the Origins of Songs, with another Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know. All that plus comedy shorts from Liz Glazer, and Ryan Goodcase. Oh, and finally the Sonic Café listens in on a secret meeting of America’s media giants as they plan the next phony bologna crisis to keep us all home and glued to our TV’s. So yeah, let’s get rolling, from 2024 the band is I Don’t Know How They Found Me, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: My Friend Dario Artist: Vitalic LP: OK Cowboy Yr: 2005 Song 2: DOWNSIDE Artist: Idkhow LP: Gloom Division Yr: 2024 Song 3: Who Do You Love (Bo Diddley Cover) Artist: Elise LeGrow LP: Yr: 2017 Song 4: Promises, Promises Artist: Naked Eyes LP: Burning Bridges Yr. 2020 Song 5: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.157) Artist: The Origins of Songs LP: The Origins of Songs Yr: 2024 Song 6: I Like (the idea of) You Artist: Tessa Violet LP: Bad Ideas Yr: 2019 Song 7: Airplane Attire Artist: Liz Glazer LP: Don't Tell Comedy Year: 2024 Song 8: With You Artist: Smoke City LP: Flying Away Yr: 2017 Song 9: Addiction Artist: Hitsujibungaku LP: 12 Hugs (Like Butterflies) Yr: 2024 Song 10: Release the Pandemic (House Cat Flu) Artist: Simpsons LP: Simpsons Yr: 2010 Song 11: Whole Lotta Love Artist: Danielle Nicole Band LP: Moulin Blues Festival Netherlands Yr: 2016 Song 12: Arguing with a vegan Artist: Kathleen Madigan LP: Yr: 2024 Song 13: I'm A King Bee Artist: The Rolling Stones LP: The Rolling Stones Yr: 1964 Song 14: Smells Like Teen Spirit (AI Cover) Artist: Frank Sinatra LP: Yr: 2023 Song 15: Lo Siento Artist: Ryan Goodcase LP: Don't Tell Comedy Yr: 2024 Song 16: This Woman's Work Artist: Kate Bush LP: She's Having a Baby Yr: 1988 Song 17: Am I Wrong? Artist: Robert Palmer LP: Drive Yr: 2003 Song 18: The Distance Artist: CAKE LP: Fashion Nugget Yr: 1996 Song 19: Your Heart Is As Black As Night Artist: Melody Gardot LP: My One And Only Thrill Yr: 2009
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)