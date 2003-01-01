The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Do Not Look Directly At The Sun
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Aug. 1, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, from there 2024 OK Cowboy release, that’s Vitalic, so ahh how you doin’? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 445. This time the Sonic Café presents another smokin’ hot mix pulled from the last 60 years. Listen for Naked Eyes, Tessa Violet, Smoke City, the Daniellie Nicole Band with a really hot cover of Led Zeppelins Whole Lotta Love, captured live from the Netherlands in 2016. We’ve also got the Rolling Stones, from 1964 listen for I’m a King Bee, plus Kate Bush from 1988 and of course many more, including something really cool, we’ve got AI, Artificial Intelligence Frank Sinatra, and he’s here to sing his cover of Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit. It’s really hot. Oh and we’ll also check in with our friends at the Origins of Songs, with another Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know. All that plus comedy shorts from Liz Glazer, and Ryan Goodcase. Oh, and finally the Sonic Café listens in on a secret meeting of America’s media giants as they plan the next phony bologna crisis to keep us all home and glued to our TV’s. So yeah, let’s get rolling, from 2024 the band is I Don’t Know How They Found Me, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: My Friend Dario
Artist: Vitalic
LP: OK Cowboy
Yr: 2005
Song 2: DOWNSIDE
Artist: Idkhow
LP: Gloom Division
Yr: 2024
Song 3: Who Do You Love (Bo Diddley Cover)
Artist: Elise LeGrow
LP:
Yr: 2017
Song 4: Promises, Promises
Artist: Naked Eyes
LP: Burning Bridges
Yr. 2020
Song 5: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.157)
Artist: The Origins of Songs
LP: The Origins of Songs
Yr: 2024
Song 6: I Like (the idea of) You
Artist: Tessa Violet
LP: Bad Ideas
Yr: 2019
Song 7: Airplane Attire
Artist: Liz Glazer
LP: Don't Tell Comedy
Year: 2024
Song 8: With You
Artist: Smoke City
LP: Flying Away
Yr: 2017
Song 9: Addiction 
Artist: Hitsujibungaku
LP: 12 Hugs (Like Butterflies)
Yr: 2024
Song 10: Release the Pandemic (House Cat Flu)
Artist: Simpsons
LP: Simpsons
Yr: 2010
Song 11: Whole Lotta Love
Artist: Danielle Nicole Band
LP: Moulin Blues Festival Netherlands
Yr: 2016
Song 12: Arguing with a vegan
Artist: Kathleen Madigan
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 13: I'm A King Bee
Artist: The Rolling Stones
LP: The Rolling Stones
Yr: 1964
Song 14: Smells Like Teen Spirit (AI Cover)
Artist: Frank Sinatra
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 15: Lo Siento
Artist: Ryan Goodcase
LP: Don't Tell Comedy
Yr: 2024
Song 16: This Woman's Work
Artist: Kate Bush
LP: She's Having a Baby
Yr: 1988
Song 17: Am I Wrong?
Artist: Robert Palmer
LP: Drive
Yr: 2003
Song 18: The Distance
Artist: CAKE
LP: Fashion Nugget
Yr: 1996
Song 19: Your Heart Is As Black As Night
Artist: Melody Gardot
LP: My One And Only Thrill
Yr: 2009
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 1, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 