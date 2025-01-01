Summary: Get an insider’s look at the vibe and energy powering Boston Blockchain Week with Ian Cain, the dynamic founder behind this must-attend event. Ian shares how the community has grown into a vibrant, welcoming hub where blockchain meets real people and real innovation. From the behind-the-scenes hustle to the ripple effect on startups and creators, this episode captures the pulse of a thriving ecosystem that’s about more than just tech—it’s about connection, culture, and momentum. Whether you’re deep in blockchain or just curious, Ian’s perspective will get you fired up for what’s next.