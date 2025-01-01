The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Boston Blockchain Week 2025
w/ Alana Mediavilla
Kyle Hedman, Alana Mediavilla
Aug. 2, 2025, midnight
We’ve all heard the headlines about Bitcoin. But what about the people behind the movement? Filmmaker Alana Mediavilla set out to tell the whole story — not just the hype, not just the headlines, but the human side of crypto. Her documentary Dirty Coin weaves together deeply personal perspectives from those living in, building on, and questioning the world of decentralized finance.
In this episode, Alana shares what drew her to this project, the moments that surprised her most, and why storytelling is essential in a space that often forgets the people behind the protocols.
Don’t wait — get your tickets now for Boston Blockchain Week! ⁠bostonblockchainweek.com⁠
Watch Dirty Coin: dirtycoinfilm.com
Follow Alana: ⁠@alanamediavilla⁠ | alanamediavilla.com

Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠⁠
Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

