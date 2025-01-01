Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
We’ve all heard the headlines about Bitcoin. But what about the people behind the movement? Filmmaker Alana Mediavilla set out to tell the whole story — not just the hype, not just the headlines, but the human side of crypto. Her documentary Dirty Coin weaves together deeply personal perspectives from those living in, building on, and questioning the world of decentralized finance. In this episode, Alana shares what drew her to this project, the moments that surprised her most, and why storytelling is essential in a space that often forgets the people behind the protocols.
Don’t wait — get your tickets now for Boston Blockchain Week! bostonblockchainweek.com Watch Dirty Coin: dirtycoinfilm.com Follow Alana: @alanamediavilla | alanamediavilla.com
Produced by: China Shop Productions https://www.chinashopproductions.com/ Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast