Summary: We’ve all heard the headlines about Bitcoin. But what about the people behind the movement? Filmmaker Alana Mediavilla set out to tell the whole story — not just the hype, not just the headlines, but the human side of crypto. Her documentary Dirty Coin weaves together deeply personal perspectives from those living in, building on, and questioning the world of decentralized finance.

In this episode, Alana shares what drew her to this project, the moments that surprised her most, and why storytelling is essential in a space that often forgets the people behind the protocols.