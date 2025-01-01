The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Boston Blockchain Week 2025
w/ Alec Harris
Action/Event
Kyle Hedman, Alec Harris
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Aug. 2, 2025, midnight
In a world where your digital footprint can make you a target, Alec Harris of Haven-X is on a mission to help people stay one step ahead of the bad guys. From crypto executives to everyday Bitcoiners, Alec’s work at Haven-X blends digital and physical security to protect against sophisticated attacks—think SIM swaps, virtual kidnappings, and even home invasions. In this episode, Alec pulls back the curtain on how adversaries exploit your online presence, why your weakest link could be your downfall, and practical steps to make yourself “abort mission criteria” without sacrificing your life to paranoia.
Whether you’re deep in the crypto game or just want to lock down your digital life, Alec’s insights will change how you think about security.
Don’t wait — get your tickets now for Boston Blockchain Week! ⁠bostonblockchainweek.com⁠
Learn more about Haven-X: ⁠thehavenx.com⁠
Follow Haven-X: @thehavenx on Instagram and Twitter

Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠⁠
Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Hard Targets Download Program Podcast
Full Episode - Clean
00:31:42 1 Aug. 2, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:31:42  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 