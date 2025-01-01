Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
In a world where your digital footprint can make you a target, Alec Harris of Haven-X is on a mission to help people stay one step ahead of the bad guys. From crypto executives to everyday Bitcoiners, Alec’s work at Haven-X blends digital and physical security to protect against sophisticated attacks—think SIM swaps, virtual kidnappings, and even home invasions. In this episode, Alec pulls back the curtain on how adversaries exploit your online presence, why your weakest link could be your downfall, and practical steps to make yourself “abort mission criteria” without sacrificing your life to paranoia. Whether you’re deep in the crypto game or just want to lock down your digital life, Alec’s insights will change how you think about security.
Don’t wait — get your tickets now for Boston Blockchain Week! bostonblockchainweek.com Learn more about Haven-X: thehavenx.com Follow Haven-X: @thehavenx on Instagram and Twitter
Produced by: China Shop Productions https://www.chinashopproductions.com/ Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod(incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast