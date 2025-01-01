Summary: In a world where your digital footprint can make you a target, Alec Harris of Haven-X is on a mission to help people stay one step ahead of the bad guys. From crypto executives to everyday Bitcoiners, Alec’s work at Haven-X blends digital and physical security to protect against sophisticated attacks—think SIM swaps, virtual kidnappings, and even home invasions. In this episode, Alec pulls back the curtain on how adversaries exploit your online presence, why your weakest link could be your downfall, and practical steps to make yourself “abort mission criteria” without sacrificing your life to paranoia.

Whether you’re deep in the crypto game or just want to lock down your digital life, Alec’s insights will change how you think about security.

