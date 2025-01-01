Notes: Artist - Title - Year

The Clovers - Stay Awhile - 1959

The Ramblers - 50-50 Love - 1953

The Speer Family - Satisfied -

Billie Holiday With Count Basie & His Orchestra - Swing! Brother, Swing! - 1938

The Gems - Talk About The Weather - 1954

Hank Williams - My Bucket's Got A Hole In It - 1949

Bongo Man Byfield - Bongo Man - 1964

Meadowlark Singers - Back Alley Religion - 1964

The Five Keys - Come Go My Bail, Louise - 1953

Peggy Lee - Everything's Movin' Too Fast - 1946

The Bebop Cowboys - Bebop Cowboys Theme (Swingin' Honky Tonkin' Cowboy Blues) - 2006

T-Bone Walker - You're My Best Poker Hand - 1955

Etta James - I'd Rather Go Blind - 1967

The Thunderbirds - Baby, Let's Play House - 1955

Paul Revere - Like Long Hair - 1961

Lucille Starr - Sit Down And Write A Letter - 1964

Sam Cooke - Shake - 1964

Del Shannon - Swiss Maid - 1962

Chubby Checker - Twenty Miles - 1963

Bill Haley & The Comets - Dinah - 1958

Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Roses Of Picardy - 1947