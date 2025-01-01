Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
This week on Backbeat we'll hear songs by some great songwriters, classics from Hank Williams, Sam Cooke and Etta James, plus Peggy Lee, worrying that everything was moving too fast in 1946, The Bebop Cowboys wishing it was 1946 again, and a rock 'n' roll hit for Rachmaninoff.
Artist - Title - Year The Clovers - Stay Awhile - 1959 The Ramblers - 50-50 Love - 1953 The Speer Family - Satisfied - Billie Holiday With Count Basie & His Orchestra - Swing! Brother, Swing! - 1938 The Gems - Talk About The Weather - 1954 Hank Williams - My Bucket's Got A Hole In It - 1949 Bongo Man Byfield - Bongo Man - 1964 Meadowlark Singers - Back Alley Religion - 1964 The Five Keys - Come Go My Bail, Louise - 1953 Peggy Lee - Everything's Movin' Too Fast - 1946 The Bebop Cowboys - Bebop Cowboys Theme (Swingin' Honky Tonkin' Cowboy Blues) - 2006 T-Bone Walker - You're My Best Poker Hand - 1955 Etta James - I'd Rather Go Blind - 1967 The Thunderbirds - Baby, Let's Play House - 1955 Paul Revere - Like Long Hair - 1961 Lucille Starr - Sit Down And Write A Letter - 1964 Sam Cooke - Shake - 1964 Del Shannon - Swiss Maid - 1962 Chubby Checker - Twenty Miles - 1963 Bill Haley & The Comets - Dinah - 1958 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Roses Of Picardy - 1947