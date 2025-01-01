The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Aug. 3, 2025, midnight
This week on Backbeat we'll hear songs by some great songwriters, classics from Hank Williams, Sam Cooke and Etta James, plus Peggy Lee, worrying that everything was moving too fast in 1946, The Bebop Cowboys wishing it was 1946 again, and a rock 'n' roll hit for Rachmaninoff.
Artist - Title - Year
The Clovers - Stay Awhile - 1959
The Ramblers - 50-50 Love - 1953
The Speer Family - Satisfied -
Billie Holiday With Count Basie & His Orchestra - Swing! Brother, Swing! - 1938
The Gems - Talk About The Weather - 1954
Hank Williams - My Bucket's Got A Hole In It - 1949
Bongo Man Byfield - Bongo Man - 1964
Meadowlark Singers - Back Alley Religion - 1964
The Five Keys - Come Go My Bail, Louise - 1953
Peggy Lee - Everything's Movin' Too Fast - 1946
The Bebop Cowboys - Bebop Cowboys Theme (Swingin' Honky Tonkin' Cowboy Blues) - 2006
T-Bone Walker - You're My Best Poker Hand - 1955
Etta James - I'd Rather Go Blind - 1967
The Thunderbirds - Baby, Let's Play House - 1955
Paul Revere - Like Long Hair - 1961
Lucille Starr - Sit Down And Write A Letter - 1964
Sam Cooke - Shake - 1964
Del Shannon - Swiss Maid - 1962
Chubby Checker - Twenty Miles - 1963
Bill Haley & The Comets - Dinah - 1958
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Roses Of Picardy - 1947

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 3, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 