1. Bronze - Moods 2. Freelance Racer - Ash 3. It Was There The Whole Time - The Gemini Project 4. Multiply (instrumental) - B.R. Gunna 5. Borderline - jayvee 6. Hey Alright (instrumental) - Naughty By Nature 7. Jackie - Dusty Milk 8. Core Structure - Jon Rogers 9. Clouds Fall Down (instrumental) - Jussin 10. Innocent Question - Aroma 11. Timeless - Makzo/SYNC.EXE 12. Without Love - Cuzzin Vinny 13. Loading - The Deli 14. Easy on the Tweeter (inSTEMental) - K-Def 15. carouselmall1996 - ruffiankick 16. Tropico - C Y G N 17. Hiroshi - jayvee 18. Purple Sunsets - ChasBeats 19. Press On (instrumental) - Vic Adamo 20. Lost and Found - Elaquent 21. Run It Up (instrumental) - Tranzformer & Big O 22. City Livin (Toyota Pickup) - charliebrown 23. Quiet Flow - KLIM & Zmeyev 24. Americano - Naute & Theo Juarez
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.