Walkuman Style
Galt Day Groove 2025
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Aug. 3, 2025, midnight
1. Bronze - Moods
2. Freelance Racer - Ash
3. It Was There The Whole Time - The Gemini Project
4. Multiply (instrumental) - B.R. Gunna
5. Borderline - jayvee
6. Hey Alright (instrumental) - Naughty By Nature
7. Jackie - Dusty Milk
8. Core Structure - Jon Rogers
9. Clouds Fall Down (instrumental) - Jussin
10. Innocent Question - Aroma
11. Timeless - Makzo/SYNC.EXE
12. Without Love - Cuzzin Vinny
13. Loading - The Deli
14. Easy on the Tweeter (inSTEMental) - K-Def
15. carouselmall1996 - ruffiankick
16. Tropico - C Y G N
17. Hiroshi - jayvee
18. Purple Sunsets - ChasBeats
19. Press On (instrumental) - Vic Adamo
20. Lost and Found - Elaquent
21. Run It Up (instrumental) - Tranzformer & Big O
22. City Livin (Toyota Pickup) - charliebrown
23. Quiet Flow - KLIM & Zmeyev
24. Americano - Naute & Theo Juarez
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:57:55 1 July 29, 2025
Gammatorium
 00:57:55  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 