Summary: Today, we’re joined by powerhouse performer Melody McArthur of the Bigstone Cree Nation. She’s touring across Turtle Island as 'Sandy' in the smash-hit Indigenous musical Bear Grease. Tune in as we talk music, culture, and reclaiming the stage in the coolest way possible." Read all about Bear Grease at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/ln-the-news/bear-grease-melody-mcarthur



ABOUT BEAR GREASE



Bear Grease the Musical makes its Off-Broadway debut after captivating audiences across North America with over 200 performances. Dubbed the Reservation sensation, this all-Indigenous, laugh-out-loud musical reimagines the iconic Grease through a contemporary Native lens — fusing powwow-step, hip hop, and native humor with vibrant dance, bold storytelling, and traditional languages.



It’s fresh, fearless, and absolutely hilarious — a joyride of culture and comedy that will have audiences dancing in their seats and rolling on the floor!

ABOUT MELODY MCAUTHUR



Melody McArthur, a multi-award-winning singer and actress from the Bigstone Cree Nation in Treaty 8, Alberta, stars as Sandy in Bear Grease, an all-Indigenous musical parody of the classic Grease. This production reimagines the original story with Indigenous humor, culture, and music, offering a fresh and empowering perspective.



McArthur’s portrayal of Sandy has garnered acclaim, showcasing her versatility as a performer. She has expressed deep affection for the role, stating, “I love ‘Sandy’ of Bear Grease very much. She is the Love of my Life at this point lol. It’s been a challenging but beautiful journey for her.”



Bear Grease has achieved significant success, including an Off-Broadway premiere in New York City. McArthur shared her excitement on social media, noting, “21 days til New York City Off-Broadway journey with my Bear Grease fam begins!”

CONTACT



WEBSITE: www.beargreaselive.com



June 10 – September 7, 2025

Theater at St.Luke’s, Manhattan, NY



September 30 – October 5, 2025

Neptune Theatre, Halifax, Nova Scotia

INDIGENOUS IN THE NEWS



Indigenous in the News Join us every week from Two Buffalo Studios in Bradenton, Florida, as we bring you the latest updates on issues that matter to us all, from the Shakers to the Makers across Indian Country. Hosted by Larry K. from the Ho-Chunk Nation and his co-host Gary Wilcox from the Powatan Nation. Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Reach out to me at larry@indigenousinmusic.com or visit www.indigenousinthenews.org for all the details. If you have a story and would like to share it, contact us.

