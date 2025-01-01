Jamison Green and the History of Trans Medicine & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 08-04-25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Kenita Placide; DJ Mistiek; Jamison Green; Christine Jorgensen.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 4, 2025, midnight

Summary: Jamison Green tracks the history of transgender medicine; a Caribbean high court tosses Saint Lucia’s anti-queer sex laws, Cuba approves legal gender change without surgery, a world record-breaking crowd marches for “Existence and Resistance” at London’s Trans+ Pride, Berlin’s Christopher Street Day Parade includes protests of the Bundestag’s rainbow flag ban, and Hungarian cops grill Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony over suspicions that he helped “organize” the city’s banned Pride march in late June.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out.”

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Joe Boehnlein and Melanie Keller, produced by Brian DeShazor, with thanks to David Hunt. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Association; DJ Mistiek; Marc Robillard.

In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!



Notes: * * * * * P L E A S E H E L P ! * * * * *

Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-figures-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

Thank you!



