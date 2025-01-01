The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Aug. 5, 2025, midnight
We'll hear songs of uplift from Chuck Bridges and Aretha Franklin, travel to Nigeria with Fela Kuti and Oghene Kologbo, and board the Double Dutch Bus with Frankie Smith.
UpFront Soul #2025.31 Playlist

Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975
Chuck Bridges Keep Your Faith SuperFunk 1
Rufus Harley Nobody Knows the Trouble Us People Had Seen Re-Creation of the Gods
The Art Ensemble of Chicago Theme de Yoyo Les Stances a Sophie
Delroy Wilson Is It Because I'm Black Worth Your Weight in Gold
Eddie Kendricks My People?Hold On Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2
Oghene Kologbo and Afrobeat Academy Change the System Remember Fela Anikulapo Kuti
Manu Dibango Soul Makossa Soul Makossaa
Fela Kuti Let's Start Live With Ginger Baker
Hugh Masekela Vasco Da Gama (The Sailor Man) Early Hugh Masekela
Hour 2
Nikki Giovanni This Little Light of Mine (Second Rapp Poem) The Truth Is On The Way I AM 2012
Lonnie Smith I Feel the Earth Move Mama Wailer
Sly & the Family Stone Soul Clappin' II Stand
Gil Scott-Heron Plastic Pattern People The Revolution Begins The Flying Dutchman Masters Ace 2012
Cannonball Adderley Quintet Sticks "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy! Live at 'The Club'"
Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings Nobody's Baby "100 Days, 100 Nights" Daptone
The Glories "Oh Babe, That's Love" Soul Legend
Charles Bradley Strictly Reserved For You Victim of Love
Aretha Franklin How I Got Over Amazing Grace
Otis Redding Hey Hey Baby These Arms of Mine
Bobby Hutcherson Hangin' Out With You
Gary U.S. Bonds Trying to Get to My Baby Certified Soul (Digitally Remastered)
Frankie Smith Double Dutch Bus The Funk Anthology Disc 1
ENDRECHERI MusiClimber HYBRID FUNK
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club

UpFrontSoul 2025.31h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 Aug. 5, 2025
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
