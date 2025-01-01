Notes: UpFront Soul #2025.31 Playlist



Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975

Chuck Bridges Keep Your Faith SuperFunk 1

Rufus Harley Nobody Knows the Trouble Us People Had Seen Re-Creation of the Gods

The Art Ensemble of Chicago Theme de Yoyo Les Stances a Sophie

Delroy Wilson Is It Because I'm Black Worth Your Weight in Gold

Eddie Kendricks My People?Hold On Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2

Oghene Kologbo and Afrobeat Academy Change the System Remember Fela Anikulapo Kuti

Manu Dibango Soul Makossa Soul Makossaa

Fela Kuti Let's Start Live With Ginger Baker

Hugh Masekela Vasco Da Gama (The Sailor Man) Early Hugh Masekela

Hour 2

Nikki Giovanni This Little Light of Mine (Second Rapp Poem) The Truth Is On The Way I AM 2012

Lonnie Smith I Feel the Earth Move Mama Wailer

Sly & the Family Stone Soul Clappin' II Stand

Gil Scott-Heron Plastic Pattern People The Revolution Begins The Flying Dutchman Masters Ace 2012

Cannonball Adderley Quintet Sticks "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy! Live at 'The Club'"

Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings Nobody's Baby "100 Days, 100 Nights" Daptone

The Glories "Oh Babe, That's Love" Soul Legend

Charles Bradley Strictly Reserved For You Victim of Love

Aretha Franklin How I Got Over Amazing Grace

Otis Redding Hey Hey Baby These Arms of Mine

Bobby Hutcherson Hangin' Out With You

Gary U.S. Bonds Trying to Get to My Baby Certified Soul (Digitally Remastered)

Frankie Smith Double Dutch Bus The Funk Anthology Disc 1

ENDRECHERI MusiClimber HYBRID FUNK

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club