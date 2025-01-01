Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
We'll hear songs of uplift from Chuck Bridges and Aretha Franklin, travel to Nigeria with Fela Kuti and Oghene Kologbo, and board the Double Dutch Bus with Frankie Smith.
UpFront Soul #2025.31 Playlist
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975 Chuck Bridges Keep Your Faith SuperFunk 1 Rufus Harley Nobody Knows the Trouble Us People Had Seen Re-Creation of the Gods The Art Ensemble of Chicago Theme de Yoyo Les Stances a Sophie Delroy Wilson Is It Because I'm Black Worth Your Weight in Gold Eddie Kendricks My People?Hold On Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2 Oghene Kologbo and Afrobeat Academy Change the System Remember Fela Anikulapo Kuti Manu Dibango Soul Makossa Soul Makossaa Fela Kuti Let's Start Live With Ginger Baker Hugh Masekela Vasco Da Gama (The Sailor Man) Early Hugh Masekela Hour 2 Nikki Giovanni This Little Light of Mine (Second Rapp Poem) The Truth Is On The Way I AM 2012 Lonnie Smith I Feel the Earth Move Mama Wailer Sly & the Family Stone Soul Clappin' II Stand Gil Scott-Heron Plastic Pattern People The Revolution Begins The Flying Dutchman Masters Ace 2012 Cannonball Adderley Quintet Sticks "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy! Live at 'The Club'" Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings Nobody's Baby "100 Days, 100 Nights" Daptone The Glories "Oh Babe, That's Love" Soul Legend Charles Bradley Strictly Reserved For You Victim of Love Aretha Franklin How I Got Over Amazing Grace Otis Redding Hey Hey Baby These Arms of Mine Bobby Hutcherson Hangin' Out With You Gary U.S. Bonds Trying to Get to My Baby Certified Soul (Digitally Remastered) Frankie Smith Double Dutch Bus The Funk Anthology Disc 1 ENDRECHERI MusiClimber HYBRID FUNK Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club