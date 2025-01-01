Summary: Why the decent people need to act now to drive Trump from power. Sounds of Refuse Fascism, July 28, No Business as Usual. Sunsara Taylor, how it is possible to defeat this fascist regime. Bob Avakian, why people need to think of humanity, and not just of themselves. Noche Diaz on revolution and leadership. The US/Israeli genocide in Gaza: forced starvation and mass murder. Voices from Evin Prison in Iran, a brutal dungeon for political prisoners, and a site of determined resistance.