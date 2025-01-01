Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Why the decent people need to act now to drive Trump from power. Sounds of Refuse Fascism, July 28, No Business as Usual. Sunsara Taylor, how it is possible to defeat this fascist regime. Bob Avakian, why people need to think of humanity, and not just of themselves. Noche Diaz on revolution and leadership. The US/Israeli genocide in Gaza: forced starvation and mass murder. Voices from Evin Prison in Iran, a brutal dungeon for political prisoners, and a site of determined resistance.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.