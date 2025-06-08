Who Pays When DEI Disappears and Voting Power Is Stripped? / Black Creators Choosing Community Over Corporate Gatekeeping

Subtitle: 08/06/25 - 08/12/25

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 7, 2025, midnight

Summary: In the first half of today’s program, we discuss the overlooked merits of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and how they benefit a company’s bottom line. We also discuss the implications of a disenfranchised voter base and how these things can—and are shaping society.



In the second half of the show, we discuss the importance of speaking truth to power. We delve into the recent DEI rollbacks from Google and highlight some of the creators that are pushing back against the normalization of these divisive undertakings.



Credits: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Notes: Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse.



Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.



FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher





