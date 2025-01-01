Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
REPEAT BROADCAST This week, on the Global Research News Hour, concerns are starting to be raised about more and more journalists, activists and even scholars who are having their lives disrupted in the wake of detentions, arrests, and even outright suppression of rights as the cancer of anti-terrorism laws grows to the point of targeting almost anyone who voices concerns as we have on the show about the NATO instigated Ukraine War, opposition to the genocidal campaign waged by Israel and more. This show features an array of guests with dissenting views on foreign policy in Canada and abroad facing such measures and some analysis of what can be done to reverse this trend. Conversations with journalists Eva Bartlett and Vanessa Beeley, and with academics Tamara Lorincz, Radhika Desai and Kevin Mackay.