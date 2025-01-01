Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From JAPAN- Japan set a new all-time temperature on Tuesday, 40C equals 104 F. Wednesday was the 80th anniversary of the US dropping an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people within a year. US Space Agency NASA will fast track efforts to build a nuclear power plant on the moon- China and Russia have a joint plan to build one there later. South Korea and the US are postponing military drills allegedly because of high temperatures. Israeli media say that Netanyahu plans to completely occupy the Gaza Strip because of Hamas.



From FRANCE- Arwa Damon, founder of International Network of Aid, Relief, and Assistance, is interviewed following Netanyahu announcing commercial aid might be allowed to enter Gaza- she describes the scale of the starvation and the flow of aid actually needed. She says only the US has the capacity to influence Netanyahu. The UN Environmental Program is hosting a summit attempting to create a treaty to combat plastic pollution. An interview with Professor Bethanie Carney Almroth on the severity of the problem with plastic pollution and the human health risks that are manifesting now.



From CUBA- Brazilian President Lula da Silva has criticized former president Bolsonaro as a traitor for defending the 50% tariff announced by Trump. He also restated the need for an alternative currency to the dollar for international trade, one of the main proposals at a recent BRICS summit.



