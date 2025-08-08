Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
This week on the show, Britain’s direct involvement in genocide by supplying Israel with realtime military intelligence hits the mainstream media. Investigative journalist Matt Kennard joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Asa Winstanley to explain how a pilot’s transponder that was accidentally left on fed his expose of British spy planes over Gaza. On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor, Jon Elmer tells us about Israeli tanks caught in a minefield and other coordinated Palestinian resistance operations across Gaza as Israel’s Gideon’s Chariots operation ends in failure. On the newscast, Nora Barrows-Friedman covers Israeli air strikes against the Palestinian Red Crescent Headquarters and a health clinic sheltering displaced Palestinians. And amidst Israel’s systematic policy of forced starvation, air dropped parcels of aid kill starving people in Gaza while the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation abducts civilians seeking food.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.