Summary: This week on the show, Britain’s direct involvement in genocide by supplying Israel with realtime military intelligence hits the mainstream media. Investigative journalist Matt Kennard joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Asa Winstanley to explain how a pilot’s transponder that was accidentally left on fed his expose of British spy planes over Gaza. On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor, Jon Elmer tells us about Israeli tanks caught in a minefield and other coordinated Palestinian resistance operations across Gaza as Israel’s Gideon’s Chariots operation ends in failure. On the newscast, Nora Barrows-Friedman covers Israeli air strikes against the Palestinian Red Crescent Headquarters and a health clinic sheltering displaced Palestinians. And amidst Israel’s systematic policy of forced starvation, air dropped parcels of aid kill starving people in Gaza while the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation abducts civilians seeking food.

