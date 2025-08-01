Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Craig Murray on legal implications of Palestine Action ban and lawless Netanyahu - 00:23:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Dan Ashman, Life Is Sacred Vigils outside Govt and Police Offices - 00:35:00

#4 - EXCLUSIVE Anita Bennett Baltic Wharf Green Goram Free Land and Planning Ruse - 00:15:00

#5 - Scott Ritter Judging Freedom Dialogue Works Trump To Visit Putin - 01:00:00

#6 - Ami Ayalon Shin Bet chief calls for Immediate end to Gaza War - 00:10:00

#7 - Israel Has Trump and US Govt CAPTIVE via Epstein Blackmail- Israeli Ex-Intel Officer Ari Ben-Menas - 00:25:00

#8 - EXCLUSIVE David Livingstone Followers of Rival Messiahs Contesting Revelation Narrative Peter Thel Nick Land - 01:12:00

#9 - Ali McForever The UKs Online Safety Act came from the Carnegie Foundation not Parliament - 00:09:00

#10 - EXCLUSIVE Adil Raja escape from Pakistan military junta and high court libel trial - 01:10:00