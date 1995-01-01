Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Sonic Café, that’s Jain from 2015 with a tune that just makes you feel good. So ahh welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 446. This time the Sonic Café let’s the show go on with a music mix, we’re really excited to present. Listen for Seasick Steve, Pomplamoose with a terrific George Ezra cover of Shotgun, also the Jesus and Mary Chain, Bikini Kill with their landmark 1993 punk anthem Rebel Girl, plus the legendary Tom Waits, and the list goes on. The Sonic Café also spins up another new segment we’ll spring on you every once in a while. From the folks at Curiosity Geek, listen for historical facts that will distort your perception of time. So yeah. Also comedian Mary Mack with a tune she claims will keep you from becoming a member of a dangerous street gang. So all that, plus some other neat stuff, as the Sonic Café presents another hour of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture, from 1979 here’s David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Makeba Artist: JAIN LP: Zanaka Yr: 2015 Song 2: Ziggy Stardust Artist: David Bowie LP: Changesbowie Yr: 1979 Song 3: Peace Song Artist: Mary Mack LP: Yr: 2024 Song 4: 8-Ball Artist: Seasick Steve LP: Walkin' Man: The Best Of Seasick Steve Yr. 2011 Song 5: Historical Facts That Will Distort Your Perception Of Time Artist: curiousity geek LP: curiousity geek Yr: 2024 Song 6: For Sure Artist: Future Islands LP: As Long As You Are Yr: 2020 Song 7: The World I Know Artist: Collective Soul LP: Collective Soul Year: 1995 Song 8: Sussudio (2016 Remaster) Artist: Phil Collins LP: No Jacket Required Yr: 1985 Song 9: Here Comes Alice Artist: The Jesus And Mary Chain LP: Automatic Yr: 2014 Song 10: Softer Language Artist: George Carlin LP: Yr: Song 11: Shotgun (George Ezra Cover) ft. dodie Artist: Pomplamoose LP: Yr: 2019 Song 12: Shake It Artist: Tom Waits LP: Real Gone Yr: 2004 Song 13: Rebel Girl Artist: Bikini Kill LP: The Punk Singer Yr: 1993 Song 14: Dark Water Artist: Galactic Feat. John Boutte LP: Ya-Ka-May Yr: 2009 Song 15: Can men and women be friends? Artist: Charlie Berens LP: Yr: 2024 Song 16: A Pain That I'm Used To Artist: Depeche Mode LP: Playing The Angel Yr: 2005 Song 17: Rocky Mountain Way Artist: Joe Walsh LP: Yr: 1974 Song 18: GET OUT OF MY LIFE WOMAN Artist: JOHN SCHROEDER ORCHESTRA LP: Yr: 2011
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)