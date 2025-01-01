Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Scams in crypto aren’t always what they seem. In this episode, Kyle sits down with Aleks Ring of Operation Shamrock to talk about the darker side of fraud in the cryptocurrency space — and the disturbing reality that many of these scams are being run by people who’ve been trafficked and forced into digital crime. From fake profiles and romance scams to AI-generated scripts and burner wallets, Aleks breaks down how these operations work, what warning signs to watch for, and how we can protect ourselves and our communities through better awareness and smarter tech.
Get your tickets for Boston Blockchain Week at bostonblockchainweek.com
Learn more about Operation Shamrock at OperationShamrock.org Follow @blockchainwk and @opshamrock
CREDITS: Produced by: China Shop Productions https://www.chinashopproductions.com/
Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast