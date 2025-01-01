Summary: Scams in crypto aren’t always what they seem. In this episode, Kyle sits down with Aleks Ring of Operation Shamrock to talk about the darker side of fraud in the cryptocurrency space — and the disturbing reality that many of these scams are being run by people who’ve been trafficked and forced into digital crime.

From fake profiles and romance scams to AI-generated scripts and burner wallets, Aleks breaks down how these operations work, what warning signs to watch for, and how we can protect ourselves and our communities through better awareness and smarter tech.