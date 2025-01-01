The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Boston Blockchain Week 2025
w/ Aleks Ring
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Aleks Ring
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Aug. 9, 2025, midnight
Scams in crypto aren’t always what they seem. In this episode, Kyle sits down with Aleks Ring of Operation Shamrock to talk about the darker side of fraud in the cryptocurrency space — and the disturbing reality that many of these scams are being run by people who’ve been trafficked and forced into digital crime.
From fake profiles and romance scams to AI-generated scripts and burner wallets, Aleks breaks down how these operations work, what warning signs to watch for, and how we can protect ourselves and our communities through better awareness and smarter tech.
CREDITS:
Produced by: China Shop Productions ⁠⁠https://www.chinashopproductions.com/⁠⁠

Music - "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License ⁠⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/⁠
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

The Crypto Scam No One’s Talking About Download Program Podcast
Full Episode - Clean
00:42:15 1 Aug. 9, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:42:15  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 