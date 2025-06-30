The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
June 30, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Christian Lema (Le Sama)
C SOIR C CHAUD
LE SAMA : BUCKINGHAM PALACE
Diego Music - 2010

3) Rodgens & Cour des Grands
JE SÉMÉ A TOUT VÉNT
LISTE DES BAVARDS
AM -

4) La Quatro de Langa Langa
DECHEANCE
LE QUATRO + 1
JPS - 2000

5) Francis Shera Nkolo
LE PANTHÈRE NOIR
LE PANTHÈRE NOIR
JPS - 2013

6) Ray Lema
N DILA
GAIA
UMC – 1990

7) Sam Mangwana
NO ME DIGAS NO
NO ME DIGAS NO
S.A.M. Productions - 1995

8) Awilo Longomba
FAUX DOSSIER
KAFOU KAFOU
JIP – 2000

9) Pepe Solo Sita
100 POUR 100 K
MBONGO
Thoam Production – 2023

10) Kabuse Bulembi
RIP
ELECTION
M.M. 4X4 Mpova Music – 2010

11) Crypeace
NOUS SOMMES ENSEMBLE
single
Crypeace – 2023

12) Werrason
CONGO UNI
EDUCATION
Limba Kano Production – 2013

13) Kasai Allstars
UNITY IS STRENGTH
BLACK ANTS ALWAYS FLY TOGETHER, ONE BANGLE MAKES NO SOUND
Crammed– 2021

14) Cartel Yolo
AWA TO KUNA
single
Tongosa – 2014

15) Roga Roga
PATATI PATATA
PATATI PATATA
Ibroks – 2020

16) Ladis-Arcade
BOUKAKA
BU TEMBU “LE DESTIN”
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions – 2018

17) Minzoto Wella-Wella
MBOMBO PT. 1 & 2
45 RPM single
Mol-Mol – 1970s

18) L’Orchestre Stukas & Lita Bembo
YAWESA
LITA BEMBO EN CONCERT
Lita Bembo Productions - 1983

