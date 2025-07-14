The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
July 14, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Shaba Kahamba
TEMBE MATHA
EDDYSON PRESENTE SHABA
Kadance - 1984


3) Winan Mignon
MÉMO
ZAIKOLOGIE
Ngoyarto - 2009

4) Le Prince Moplet Nadal
ALOBAKA (feat. Luciana Demingongo)
TEMPS FLAMAND
Debs Music - 2018

5) Christian Lema
L’HOMME DE PAROLE
IL EST TEMPS
BMK La Paix Music - 2014

6) Zaiko Langa Langa
DANSEZ OTHULÉ
DANSEZ OTHULÉ
Black Stars -Glenn Music - 2005

7) Shora Mbemba & Super Choc
FILS KAVENA
CYCLONE
Air B. Mas Production – 2010

8) Ferré Gola
LITUKA
DYNASTIE 2, VOL. 2
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa – 2023

9) Joseph Kabasele et l’African Jazz
MERENGUE SCOUBIDOU (feat. Docteur Nico)
HOMMAGE AU GRAND KALLE VOL. 2
African – 1984

10) Docteur Nico & L’African Fiesta Sukisa
BOUGIE YA MOTEMA
NICO ET L’AFRICAN FIESTA SUKISA 1967/1968/1969
African/Sonodisc – 1992

11) Docteur Nico & L’African Fiesta.
REGUERDOS
DIEU DE LA GUITARE
Planet Ilunga – 2018

12) Docteur Nico
VEMPOL
DOCTEUR NICO (KASSANDA WA MIKALAY)
Kina-Rama Selection – 198?

13) Franco & O.K. Jazz
NDIMA NGAI
O.K. JAZZ: THE LONINGISA YEARS 1956-1961
Planet Ilunga – 2018

14) Franco & O.K. Jazz
ZONGELA NZELA NA NGAI
AFRICAN JAZZ INVITES O.K. JAZZ (1961-1970)
Planey Ilunga – 2025

15) Franco & O.K. Jazz
CONGO MIBALE
FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITIONS POPULAIRES (1968-1970)
Planet Ilunga – 2024

16) Franco et Le T.P. O.K. Jazz
SERMENT
CHEZ SAFARI CLUB DE BRUXELLES
Edipop Production – 1984

17) Koffi Olomidé
MANNEQUIN
TCHA TCHO
Sterns Music – 1990

18) Koffi Olomidé
ALYA
MONDE ARABE
Sonima Music – 2004

19) Kofi Olomidé
CARAVANE (partial)
ABRACADABRA, KOFFI ET LE QUARTIER LATIN
Glenn Music-Koffi Olomidé - 2012

Download Program Podcast
01:59:44 1 July 13, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:59:44  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 