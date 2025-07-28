The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
July 28, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Izeidi & African Fiesta
VIVO AFRICA
MERVEILLS DU PASSÉ 1962-1963
Editions VITA/African - 1963


3) Pepe Ndombe & Afrizam
EMINGONDA
SAMBI NONO YA LIBALA, VOL. 1
Ngoyarto - 2011

4) Sambadio et Les Vivacité Melodia
SOSO PEMBE
TADIE
Mosel Production/Disques Esperance - 1988

5) Loubassou Denis « La Cloche »
BEAUTÉ D’UN CIMITIERE
SAKA SAKA SHOW
YAM Production – 1980s

6) Loubassou Denis « La Cloche »
MANDOLA MUANA KIN
LOUBASSOU DENIS « LA CLOCHE »
Moradisc Production - 1989

7) Santana Mongoley
IWOJIMA-MABE
SAVE YOUR LIFE / ROBERTINO
Mongo Mongo Productions – 1994

8) Monza Primiere
BEAUTÉ TÉMOIN
RUMBA ROCK – AFRICAN ROOTS
VDE-Gallo – 1982

9) Koffi Olomidé
KOT-KOT
LES PRISONNIERS DORMANT…
KS Production– 1990

10) Stino & Reddy Amisi
WILLY LIKAYI GARCON DU SOLEIL
FIN D’EXIL
JPS – 2000

11) 100% Sotho & Impression des As.
LE QUARTIER EST DIVISÉ
LE QUARTIER EST DIVISÉ
Doumoussian Records – 2021

12) Quartier Latin Intégral
VOLTE-FACE
VOODOO
Sono/Next Music – 2003

13) Choc Stars & Ben Nyamabo
BELOTI
RATISSAGE
Sonima Music – 2004

14) Jean Sylvain Goma ”Ya Pergaud” et Le Tout Choc Tchessa National Awala-Wala
NOELLY
VOLUME 2: LES JEUNES ET LA PERFECTION
Yaya Pergaud Kulutu – 1980s

15) Tshala Muana
DIBA
MAMU NATIONAL, VOL. 2
Sonima Music – 2006

16) Syran M’Benza
ILANGA
SYRAN
Disques Sonics – 1983

17) Empire Bakuba
TOBOKOLA MUANA
SANGO YA MAWA
Ngoyarto – 2011

