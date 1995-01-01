The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Ambiance Congo
11
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Aug. 11, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Jah Man Geko Bouro Mpela
KWITI YA LOTOKO
VICE DE PROCEDURE
Rue Stendhal - 2008


3) Alain & Bouro Mpela, L’Orchestre Génération A
PASSAGE OBLIGÉ
MORTEL COMBAT
Kima Arts - 2002

4) Koffi Olomidé
KATAGOUROUMA
BORD EZANGA KOMBO
Diego Music - 2008

5) Koffi Olomidé
DIT JEANNOT
HAUT DE GAMME TCHA-TCHO « ECHELPN NGOMBA » - KOWEIT RIVE GAUCHE
Tamaris – 1992

6) Wuta Mayi
LETTRE V
SAKA MACHE
Sonodisc - 1992

7) Wuta Mayi
BATABOLI MOTO
LE BEACH
Soweto Records – 1984

8) Lola Djangi Chécain & Orchestre T.P. O.K. Jazz
BANINGA TOKOLA NA BANGO NGAI TE
20eme ANNIVERSAIRE: 6 JUIN 1956 – 6 JUIN 1976
Saku – 2006

9) Lola Djangi Chécain & Orchestre T.P. O.K. Jazz
MPO NA NINI KAKA NAGAI?
ATTENTION NA SIDA
Sonodisc– 1994

10) Félix Manuaku Waku & Zäiko Langa-Langa
CELE FELY
ZÄIKO LANGA-LANGA ORIGINAL, VOLUME 2
Gillette dÓr Internationale –

11) Félix Manuaku Waku & Grand Zäiko Wawa
GINA
BEST OF GRAND ZÄIKO WAWA VOL. 1: GINA
Esselta – 2013

12) M’Pongo Love
PAS POSIBLE MATY
SANS PARDON, VOLUME 2
Ngoyarto – 1999

13) M’Pongo Love
SABOTAGE
GINA
TLI Production –

14) Rigo Star
LISANO ESILI
ATTENTION !
IMA Records – 1998

15) Rigo Star
LE PAIN QUOTIDIEN
LES GÉANTS – FORMULE 1
Syllart Productions – 1993

16) Héritier Wata
TSUNAMI
TOUT SIMPLEMENT MOI (MI DÉMON)
Obouo Productions – 2021

17) Héritier Wata
GAGNEUR D’AME
ÇHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE
Obouo Productions – 2024

Download Program Podcast
01:59:43 1 Aug. 11, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:59:43  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 