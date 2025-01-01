Summary: Kenyan feminist political ecologist Ruth Nyambura is the Convenor of Ramani -The African Ecofeminist Collective. She is the guest on this episode of the Detroit-based podcast Water Wednesday, hosted by Nicole Hill and Valerie Jean. Nyambura puts water privatization into a context of colonial capitalism, national debt, and the harsh conditions imposed by the IMF and World Bank forcing capitulation to capitalist takeover of the resources of the people's commons. And notes that following these orders actually increases national debt. She adds ways to work on reclaiming our commons around the world. The hosts chime in, too.