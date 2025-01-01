Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Kenyan feminist political ecologist Ruth Nyambura is the Convenor of Ramani -The African Ecofeminist Collective. She is the guest on this episode of the Detroit-based podcast Water Wednesday, hosted by Nicole Hill and Valerie Jean. Nyambura puts water privatization into a context of colonial capitalism, national debt, and the harsh conditions imposed by the IMF and World Bank forcing capitulation to capitalist takeover of the resources of the people's commons. And notes that following these orders actually increases national debt. She adds ways to work on reclaiming our commons around the world. The hosts chime in, too.
Frieda Werden shortened this program from the longer podcast version found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_u_X_yQ7vSU The Water Wednesdays webcasts are a project of the People's Water Board and are hosted by Nicole Hill and Valerie Jean.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio around the world since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org