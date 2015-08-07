Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Aired August 7, 2015 1. Lesson to be Taught - Lord Finesse & DJ Mike Smooth 2. Breath Control - Buckshot 3. Foundation - Brand Nubian 4. Ain't No Comparison - 9th Wonder & Buckshot 5. Channel 10 - Capone-N-Noreaga ft.Tragedy Khadafi 6. My World - Boot Camp Clik 7. Check Tha Flava - Ak Skills 8. Headz Ain't Ready - Black Moon & Smif-N-Wessun ft. Heltah Skeltah and O.G.C. (Boot Camp.Click) 9. Money Talks - Double X Posse 10. The Real - M-Boogie ft. Buckshot 11. Uptown Style (Lord Finesse's Laidback Bounce mix) - Kirk 12. Boston To Bucktown - Special Teamz ft. Buckshot & Sean Price 13. Hip 2 Da Game - Lord Finesse 14. I Got Cha Opin (*album version) - Black Moon 15. Day One - D.I.T.C. 16. Taking It Lyte (instrumental) - Lord Finesses
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
