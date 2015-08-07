The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Lord Finesse & Buckshot Double Dose
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Aug. 7, 2025, midnight
Aired August 7, 2015
1. Lesson to be Taught - Lord Finesse &amp; DJ Mike Smooth
2. Breath Control - Buckshot
3. Foundation - Brand Nubian
4. Ain't No Comparison - 9th Wonder & Buckshot
5. Channel 10 - Capone-N-Noreaga ft.Tragedy Khadafi
6. My World - Boot Camp Clik
7. Check Tha Flava - Ak Skills
8. Headz Ain't Ready - Black Moon & Smif-N-Wessun ft. Heltah Skeltah and O.G.C. (Boot Camp.Click)
9. Money Talks - Double X Posse
10. The Real - M-Boogie ft. Buckshot
11. Uptown Style (Lord Finesse's Laidback Bounce mix) - Kirk
12. Boston To Bucktown - Special Teamz ft. Buckshot & Sean Price
13. Hip 2 Da Game - Lord Finesse
14. I Got Cha Opin (*album version) - Black Moon
15. Day One - D.I.T.C.
16. Taking It Lyte (instrumental) - Lord Finesses
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:10 1 Aug. 11, 2025
Hamilton Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:10  192Kbps mp3
(79.9MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 