A Caribbean coalition defeats anti-queer colonialism; the U.S. Air Force cheats departing trans troops out of retirement benefits, a majority of surveyed Chinese people support LGBTQ rights, New Hampshire Republicans rob trans youth of gender-affirming care, Massachusetts strengthens trans and reproductive healthcare protections, a U.S. appeals court sites Skrmetti to uphold Oklahoma’s pediatric trans healthcare ban, and a lesbian priest is elected to clean up the Church of Wales. Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out.” [Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality/ECADE = https://ecequality.org/]
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Nathalie Munoz and AllanTijamo, produced by Brian DeShazor, with thanks to David Hunt. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Paul Simon; Bob Marley & The Wailers; Young Lords; Roger Rivas. In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
