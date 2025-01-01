Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
This week we dip into the Sea Change Radio archives to re-explore two discussions about charitable giving. First, we speak with Tyeshia “Ty” Wilson, the Director of Engagement at a nonprofit called Philanthropy Together whose mission is to advance charitable giving that is people-centered and equitable. We learn all about giving circles, how her organization facilitates them, and the importance of Black-led collective giving. Then we turn our attention to learn more about the financial instrument known as a donor advised fund or DAF, from journalist Alex Kotch. We examine the role of DAF fiduciary sponsors, particularly big investment firms like Fidelity, Vanguard, and Schwab and explore the question of who should be held accountable when a donor advised fund facilitates donations to red-flagged hate groups.
Track: Give It Up Or Turnit A Loose Artist: James Brown Album: It's a New Day – Let a Man Come In Label: King Year: 1970
Track: Give A Little More Artist: Eric Bibb, Rory Block & Maria Muldaur Album: Sisters & Brothers Label: Telarc Year: 2004
Track: If I Had The World To Give Artist: Grateful Dead Album: Shakedown Street Label: Arista Year: 1978