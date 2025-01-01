Summary: Annie Day and Michelle Xai, The fascist assault on the truth and science. Bob Avakian: why the attacks on science are so dangerous, and why the promotion of science is such an important part of the revolution for emancipation. The opportunistic attacks on Refuse Fascism. Sounds from New York of The National Campaign to Get @BOBAVAKIANOFFICIAL Everywhere! GAZA, a US-backed Israeli war crime almost beyond words, and Americans' duty to oppose it.