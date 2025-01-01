Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Annie Day and Michelle Xai, The fascist assault on the truth and science. Bob Avakian: why the attacks on science are so dangerous, and why the promotion of science is such an important part of the revolution for emancipation. The opportunistic attacks on Refuse Fascism. Sounds from New York of The National Campaign to Get @BOBAVAKIANOFFICIAL Everywhere! GAZA, a US-backed Israeli war crime almost beyond words, and Americans' duty to oppose it.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.