Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. UAE, Cuba, France 24, France 24, and Cuba.
This week's show features stories from UAE, Radio Havana Cuba, France 24, and NHK Japan. http://youthspeaksout.net/swr250815.mp3 (29:00)
From UAE- Afshin interviewed Dennis Kucinich, former Congressman from Ohio. The excerpts we will hear begin with a discussion of ridding the planet of nuclear weapons, the relationship between Trump and Putin, and the merchants who promote wars. Dennis talks about the danger of military leaders talking war escalation, and that we need to develop more diplomacy to build trust between nations- weapons do not solve global misunderstanding. He points out that Israeli settlers are thieves not settlers.
From CUBA- A brief update on global protests against the war on Gaza, followed by the Israeli military assassination of Al-Jazeera journalists in Gaza.
From FRANCE- An interview with Professor William Schabas from Middlesex Univ in London about the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza. William teaches International Law and says there is no legal justification for this weeks assassinations. He points out that Israel regularly kills journalists and then lies about it, and that only the US could have influence over the war and refuses to take any action. Europe is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the planet from human induced global warming- this has led to wildfires and a new temperature record in Turkey of 123 degrees Fahrenheit.
From JAPAN- Japan has been experiencing record breaking rainfall and high temperatures this week. An update on the Trump tariff on Japanese autos. More countries are announcing plans to recognize Palestinian statehood. The foreign ministers of 26 nations urged Israel to release unrestricted aid into the Gaza Strip at once.
Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
Website Page- < http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml ¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts
"I think it's inconsistent to tell the American people that you oppose the war and, yet, you continue to vote to fund the war. Because every time you vote to fund the war, you're reauthorizing the war all over again." --Dennis Kucinich
Dan Roberts Shortwave Report- www.outfarpress.com YouthSpeaksOut!- www.youthspeaksout.net