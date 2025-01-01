Notes: This week's show features stories from UAE, Radio Havana Cuba, France 24, and NHK Japan.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr250815.mp3 (29:00)



From UAE- Afshin interviewed Dennis Kucinich, former Congressman from Ohio. The excerpts we will hear begin with a discussion of ridding the planet of nuclear weapons, the relationship between Trump and Putin, and the merchants who promote wars. Dennis talks about the danger of military leaders talking war escalation, and that we need to develop more diplomacy to build trust between nations- weapons do not solve global misunderstanding. He points out that Israeli settlers are thieves not settlers.



From CUBA- A brief update on global protests against the war on Gaza, followed by the Israeli military assassination of Al-Jazeera journalists in Gaza.



From FRANCE- An interview with Professor William Schabas from Middlesex Univ in London about the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza. William teaches International Law and says there is no legal justification for this weeks assassinations. He points out that Israel regularly kills journalists and then lies about it, and that only the US could have influence over the war and refuses to take any action. Europe is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the planet from human induced global warming- this has led to wildfires and a new temperature record in Turkey of 123 degrees Fahrenheit.



From JAPAN- Japan has been experiencing record breaking rainfall and high temperatures this week. An update on the Trump tariff on Japanese autos. More countries are announcing plans to recognize Palestinian statehood. The foreign ministers of 26 nations urged Israel to release unrestricted aid into the Gaza Strip at once.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"I think it's inconsistent to tell the American people that you oppose the war and, yet, you continue to vote to fund the war. Because every time you vote to fund the war, you're reauthorizing the war all over again."

--Dennis Kucinich



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net