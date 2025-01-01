Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Keli Callaghan, a driving force at Arrington Capital, takes us through her crypto journey—from tackling Algorand’s early days and a 72-page whitepaper to backing the future of digital assets. In this episode, she dives into the crypto landscape, from her role in the Celsius bankruptcy bid to Arrington’s bets on DeFi, stablecoins, and AI-driven crypto tools. Keli shares why Boston Blockchain Week 2025 is a must for connecting with crypto’s brightest minds and offers tips for founders crafting pitches that stand out. Whether you’re deep in crypto or just exploring, this episode is your guide to the industry’s next wave.
Don’t wait — get your tickets now for Boston Blockchain Week! bostonblockchainweek.com Learn more about Arrington Capital: arringtoncapital.com Follow Arrington Capital: @ArringtonCapital on Twitter youtube.com/@ArringtonCapital Presented by: Boston Blockchain Week Produced by Chinashopproductions.com
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast