Summary: Keli Callaghan, a driving force at Arrington Capital, takes us through her crypto journey—from tackling Algorand’s early days and a 72-page whitepaper to backing the future of digital assets. In this episode, she dives into the crypto landscape, from her role in the Celsius bankruptcy bid to Arrington’s bets on DeFi, stablecoins, and AI-driven crypto tools. Keli shares why Boston Blockchain Week 2025 is a must for connecting with crypto’s brightest minds and offers tips for founders crafting pitches that stand out.

Whether you’re deep in crypto or just exploring, this episode is your guide to the industry’s next wave.