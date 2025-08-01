Notes: #1 - Complete 3hr 50m show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - TUNE Madaldn. Feat. Jahvil Judah. PalFaction.- Skepta. Shutdown. Remix (Aug2025) - 00:03:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Peter Ford on shocking Syrian Govt Forces Sweida Hospital execution video - 00:10:00

#4 - EXCLUSIVE Dr Stanley Laham immunologist on RFK cuts 500 million from mrna vaccine research budget - how mrna covid vaccines can kill you - 00:30:00

#5 - EXCLUSIVE David Livingstone Followers of Rival Messiahs Contesting Revelation Narrative, Peter Thiel, Nick Land - 01:10:00

#6 - How can Israel kill journalists with impunity Al Jazeera Inside Story - 00:30:00

#7 - Business of War Al Jazeera How the military-industrial complex captured US democracy - 00:25:00

#8 - George Yeo, Singapore ex foreign minister on Ukraine war realities - 00:06:00

#9 - Alexander Mercouris Ukraine Faces Catastrophe As Pokrovsk Front Collapses EU In Denial Merz Calls Alaska Crisis Talks - 01:20:00

#10 - Judging Freedom Live with Scott Ritter in Moscow with Russian Officials - 00:25:00

#11 - TRUMP PUTIN ALASKA BBC MI6 panics all week Saturday to Thursday that Trump might stop Ukraine war - 00:17:00