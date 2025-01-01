Summary: Judaism and Zionism are often conflated, but they are fundamentally distinct—one is a faith, the other a political ideology. Judaism is a centuries-old spiritual tradition rooted in ethics, law, and community. It teaches values of justice, compassion, and remembrance, and has survived exile, persecution, and diaspora through resilience and cultural depth. Zionism, on the other hand, emerged in the late 19th century as a nationalist movement seeking to establish a Jewish state in Palestine. While some Jews embraced Zionism as a response to European antisemitism, many others—especially religious Jews like those in Neturei Karta—rejected it, arguing that Jewish sovereignty should not be achieved through force, displacement, or colonialism. Today, this distinction is more urgent than ever. Zionism has become synonymous with militarized occupation, apartheid policies, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza, while Judaism continues to be practiced by millions who oppose these actions and stand in solidarity with Palestinians. The Israeli state claims to speak for all Jews, but countless Jewish voices around the world—activists, rabbis, scholars—are rising to say: Judaism is not Zionism. Supporting human rights, opposing ethnic cleansing, and demanding justice for Palestine is not antisemitic—it’s a moral imperative. Zionism has hijacked Jewish identity to justify state violence, but the world is beginning to see through the illusion. As the global tide turns, the difference between Judaism and Zionism is not just theological—it’s historical, political, and deeply personal. And recognizing that difference is essential to building a future rooted in truth, dignity, and liberation for all.