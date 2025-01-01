The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Aug. 17, 2025, midnight
On Backbeat this week we delve a bit into the history of rockin' and rollin' - like to 1938, including a bluesy cover of Hound Dog, made by a country group long before Elvis tackled it. We'll have some bird music and an American-Arabic musician, Eddie Kojak and his band, give us their take the mambo
Artist - Title - Year
Marty Robbins - Mean Mama Blues - 1955
The Singing Echoes - Ezekiel Saw De Wheel - 1963
Smilin' Joe's Sextet - Feel Like A Million - 1956
Bunny Berigan and His Orchestra - Rockin' Roller's Jubilee - 1938
Reno & Smiley - Country Boy Rock 'N' Roll - 1956
Tommy Duncan and the Miller Brothers - Hound Dog - 1953
Leroy Carr & Scrapper Blackwell - Papa Wants a Cookie - 1931
Lightnin' Hopkins - Buck Dance Boogie - 1952
The Miller Sisters - Woody - 1954
Curley Fox - Listen to the Mockingbird - 1935
Eddy Arnold - Why Should I Cry - 1949
Eddie Kochak - Mambo Araby - 1957
Jimmy Nelson And His Orchestra - Big Eyed, Brown Eyed Girl Of Mine - 1952
The Silver Quintette - Father Don't Leave - 1956
James "Sugar Boy" Crawford - The Facts - 1958
Dee Clark - Fever - 1962
Jimmy & Johnny - Wait A Minute Baby -
Prince Partridge - Get Back - 1956
The Blenders - Daughter - 1963
Ron Holden - My Babe - 1959
Hank Ballard With The Midnighters - Finger Poppin' Time - 1960
Jay McShann - Bad Tale Boogie - 1951

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 17, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
 