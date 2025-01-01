Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
On Backbeat this week we delve a bit into the history of rockin' and rollin' - like to 1938, including a bluesy cover of Hound Dog, made by a country group long before Elvis tackled it. We'll have some bird music and an American-Arabic musician, Eddie Kojak and his band, give us their take the mambo
Artist - Title - Year Marty Robbins - Mean Mama Blues - 1955 The Singing Echoes - Ezekiel Saw De Wheel - 1963 Smilin' Joe's Sextet - Feel Like A Million - 1956 Bunny Berigan and His Orchestra - Rockin' Roller's Jubilee - 1938 Reno & Smiley - Country Boy Rock 'N' Roll - 1956 Tommy Duncan and the Miller Brothers - Hound Dog - 1953 Leroy Carr & Scrapper Blackwell - Papa Wants a Cookie - 1931 Lightnin' Hopkins - Buck Dance Boogie - 1952 The Miller Sisters - Woody - 1954 Curley Fox - Listen to the Mockingbird - 1935 Eddy Arnold - Why Should I Cry - 1949 Eddie Kochak - Mambo Araby - 1957 Jimmy Nelson And His Orchestra - Big Eyed, Brown Eyed Girl Of Mine - 1952 The Silver Quintette - Father Don't Leave - 1956 James "Sugar Boy" Crawford - The Facts - 1958 Dee Clark - Fever - 1962 Jimmy & Johnny - Wait A Minute Baby - Prince Partridge - Get Back - 1956 The Blenders - Daughter - 1963 Ron Holden - My Babe - 1959 Hank Ballard With The Midnighters - Finger Poppin' Time - 1960 Jay McShann - Bad Tale Boogie - 1951