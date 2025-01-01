Episode 253 - Travelling through the backroads of popular music history

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 17, 2025, midnight

Summary: On Backbeat this week we delve a bit into the history of rockin' and rollin' - like to 1938, including a bluesy cover of Hound Dog, made by a country group long before Elvis tackled it. We'll have some bird music and an American-Arabic musician, Eddie Kojak and his band, give us their take the mambo

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Marty Robbins - Mean Mama Blues - 1955

The Singing Echoes - Ezekiel Saw De Wheel - 1963

Smilin' Joe's Sextet - Feel Like A Million - 1956

Bunny Berigan and His Orchestra - Rockin' Roller's Jubilee - 1938

Reno & Smiley - Country Boy Rock 'N' Roll - 1956

Tommy Duncan and the Miller Brothers - Hound Dog - 1953

Leroy Carr & Scrapper Blackwell - Papa Wants a Cookie - 1931

Lightnin' Hopkins - Buck Dance Boogie - 1952

The Miller Sisters - Woody - 1954

Curley Fox - Listen to the Mockingbird - 1935

Eddy Arnold - Why Should I Cry - 1949

Eddie Kochak - Mambo Araby - 1957

Jimmy Nelson And His Orchestra - Big Eyed, Brown Eyed Girl Of Mine - 1952

The Silver Quintette - Father Don't Leave - 1956

James "Sugar Boy" Crawford - The Facts - 1958

Dee Clark - Fever - 1962

Jimmy & Johnny - Wait A Minute Baby -

Prince Partridge - Get Back - 1956

The Blenders - Daughter - 1963

Ron Holden - My Babe - 1959

Hank Ballard With The Midnighters - Finger Poppin' Time - 1960

Jay McShann - Bad Tale Boogie - 1951



