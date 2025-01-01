Notes: The Lyman Woodard Organization "Creative Musicians" from Saturday Night Special on BBE Music

Mr. Sipp "Be Alright (feat. The Williams Brothers, Paul Porter & LaTeriance "Tee" Burns) [Radio Edit]" from Be Alright (feat. The Williams Brothers, Paul Porter & LaTeriance "Tee" Burns) - Single on Malco Records

Buddy Guy "Jesus Loves The Sinner (feat. The Blind Boys of Alabama)" from Ain't Done With The Blues on Silvertone

The Rumble "New Suit (Live)" from The Rumble Ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. Live at the Maple Leaf Bar on 5117187 Records DK2

Buffalo Nichols "Broken Heart of America (feat. Samantha Rise)" from Broken Heart of America (feat. Samantha Rise) - Single on AFB

The Temptations "Power" from Power on UNI/MOTOWN

Trenton Ayers "Shoulda Been My Woman" from Ayers: A father-son Legacy on Trenton Ayers

Dionic "The Mirror" from The Mirror on Yazendan Music Production

Radkey "Victory" from Victory - Single on Little Man Records

Sonny Gullage "Go Be Free" from Go Be Free on Blind Pig Records

Robert Randolph "7 Generations" from Preacher Kids on Sun Label Group, LLC

Vernon Reid "Beautiful Bastard" from Hoodoo Telemetry on Artone Label Group

Curtis Mayfield "Underground" from Roots on Rhino

The Staple Singers "Masters of War" from This Little Light on Riverside

Sly & The Family Stone "I Ain't Got Nobody (For Real)" from Dance to the Music on Epic/Legacy

Gladys Knight & The Pips "Daddy Could Swear, I Declare" from Neither One of Us on UNI/MOTOWN

Lena Mae "What He Won't Do" from Songs in the Key of Lena - EP on DSP Entertainment

The Rva Jazz Collective "Harmonica Man (Interlude" from Daddy, What Is Jazz? on 804Jazz

The Rva Jazz Collective "Betty Bops, Ella Swings, Sarah Sings" from Daddy, What Is Jazz? on 804Jazz

Jerome "Bigfoot" Brailey "The Bigger The Shoe" from Jerome Brailey Drums on Jerome Brailey

Koko Taylor "I Don't Care Who Knows (Single Version)" from What It Takes: The Chess Years on Geffen

Katie Webster "Baby Come On" from 200% Joy! on MusicHub

Ohio Players "The Reds" from Pain on Westbound Records

Justin Golden "Diving Duck Blues" from Golden Country: Volume 2 on Vocal Rest Records

Jontavious Willis "Too Close to the Finishing Line" from West Georgia Blues on Strolling Bones Records

Roll Mega, Son Little & Eric Krasno "We Buy Guns (Acoustic)" from These Days / We Buy Guns Acoustic - Single on Roll Mega, Son Little & Eric Krasno

The Reverend Shawn Amos "Boot-Leg" from Boot-Leg - Single on The Reverend Shawn Amos

