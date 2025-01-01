Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
The Lyman Woodard Organization "Creative Musicians" from Saturday Night Special on BBE Music Mr. Sipp "Be Alright (feat. The Williams Brothers, Paul Porter & LaTeriance "Tee" Burns) [Radio Edit]" from Be Alright (feat. The Williams Brothers, Paul Porter & LaTeriance "Tee" Burns) - Single on Malco Records Buddy Guy "Jesus Loves The Sinner (feat. The Blind Boys of Alabama)" from Ain't Done With The Blues on Silvertone The Rumble "New Suit (Live)" from The Rumble Ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. Live at the Maple Leaf Bar on 5117187 Records DK2 Buffalo Nichols "Broken Heart of America (feat. Samantha Rise)" from Broken Heart of America (feat. Samantha Rise) - Single on AFB The Temptations "Power" from Power on UNI/MOTOWN Trenton Ayers "Shoulda Been My Woman" from Ayers: A father-son Legacy on Trenton Ayers Dionic "The Mirror" from The Mirror on Yazendan Music Production Radkey "Victory" from Victory - Single on Little Man Records Sonny Gullage "Go Be Free" from Go Be Free on Blind Pig Records Robert Randolph "7 Generations" from Preacher Kids on Sun Label Group, LLC Vernon Reid "Beautiful Bastard" from Hoodoo Telemetry on Artone Label Group Curtis Mayfield "Underground" from Roots on Rhino The Staple Singers "Masters of War" from This Little Light on Riverside Sly & The Family Stone "I Ain't Got Nobody (For Real)" from Dance to the Music on Epic/Legacy Gladys Knight & The Pips "Daddy Could Swear, I Declare" from Neither One of Us on UNI/MOTOWN Lena Mae "What He Won't Do" from Songs in the Key of Lena - EP on DSP Entertainment The Rva Jazz Collective "Harmonica Man (Interlude" from Daddy, What Is Jazz? on 804Jazz The Rva Jazz Collective "Betty Bops, Ella Swings, Sarah Sings" from Daddy, What Is Jazz? on 804Jazz Jerome "Bigfoot" Brailey "The Bigger The Shoe" from Jerome Brailey Drums on Jerome Brailey Koko Taylor "I Don't Care Who Knows (Single Version)" from What It Takes: The Chess Years on Geffen Katie Webster "Baby Come On" from 200% Joy! on MusicHub Ohio Players "The Reds" from Pain on Westbound Records Justin Golden "Diving Duck Blues" from Golden Country: Volume 2 on Vocal Rest Records Jontavious Willis "Too Close to the Finishing Line" from West Georgia Blues on Strolling Bones Records Roll Mega, Son Little & Eric Krasno "We Buy Guns (Acoustic)" from These Days / We Buy Guns Acoustic - Single on Roll Mega, Son Little & Eric Krasno The Reverend Shawn Amos "Boot-Leg" from Boot-Leg - Single on The Reverend Shawn Amos