WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
sing out loud for Irish neutrality and peace
Margaretta D'Arcy, known to longtime WINGS listeners as Radio Pirate Woman, is an Irish actress, playwright, feminist, and peace activist, who has been repeatedly arrested and served time for her peace activism
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Aug. 18, 2025, midnight
Margaretta D'Arcy is an Irish woman of many talents, one of which is raising hell on behalf of peace. At age 91, she still gets out on the streets in her wheelchair, with her bullhorn, calling Ireland to protect its constitutional neutrality. Here, from our archive, is the radio documentary Margaretta produced for WINGS about founding Ireland's version of the Raging Grannies.
Margaretta D'Arcy, Frieda Werden, Finn Arden
(Find a video with the WINGS audio and photos, by Margaretta's son Finn Arden, https://youtu.be/9KuifxN-UT0 )
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

Ireland, Canada
