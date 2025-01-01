Summary: Aug 18th - “Voices from the Land: Keaton Sunchild on Sacred Sites Under Fire”



"This week on Indigenous in the News, we’re sounding the alarm. A hidden provision in the U.S. Senate’s 2025 budget reconciliation bill could lead to the forced sale of millions of acres of public land—land that includes sacred Native sites, hunting grounds, and ancestral homelands. Our guest is Keaton Sunchild, Federal Director of Government and Political Relations for Western Native Voice, and a powerful advocate for tribal sovereignty. He joins us to break down what’s at stake, why this fight matters to all of Indian Country, and how we can act now to protect the land our communities have stewarded for generations."



ABOUT KEATON SUNCHILD



Keaton Sunchild (Chippewa-Cree) is the Federal Director of Government and Political Relations for Western Native Voice. A dedicated advocate for tribal sovereignty and Indigenous rights, Keaton leads federal policy efforts to protect Native lands, expand voting access, and elevate Native voices in Washington, D.C. He holds degrees in sociology and political science from the University of Providence and studied law at the University of Oregon. Keaton is committed to empowering Native communities through civic engagement, legislative reform, and grassroots organizing.

CONTACT



EMAIL KEATON: ksunchild@westernnativevoice.org

PHONE: 202-464-3263

