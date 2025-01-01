Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Honoring thirteen years of cabaret play at Planet Queer; foreplay gets gay Indonesian men 80 lashes, an “Allah is lesbian” t-shirt lands a Moroccan feminist in jail, Nepal carries on with its first post-USAID Kathmandu Pride, trans youth lose gender-affirming healthcare in a second U.S. appeals court, a Virginia school district “Trumps” the federal trans bathroom ban, and a cis biracial lesbian teen sues a Minnesota eatery over a restroom gender check. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out.” [https://www.planetqueer.org/about]
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Marcos Najera and Lucia Chappelle, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Orleans; Ethel Merman; Robert Patrick. In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
