The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
I am back from a 5000 mile road trip along Route 66. What a great time, but I am happy to be out of the driver’s seat and in the studio. We have road tunes, trip tunes, and other great tracks. Keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
Billy Joe Shaver Good Ol' U.S.A. Tramp On Your Street Volcano Woody Guthrie This Land Is Your Land Woody At Home Volls. 1 and 2 Shamus Records The Kody Norris Show Looking at the World Through a Windshield Rhinestone Revival Rebel Records Roger Miller King of the Road Golden Hits Mercury Nashville Jesse Ed Davis Washite Love Child (feat. Eric Clapton) Jesse Davis! Rhino Atlantic Roger Tillison Down In the Flood Roger Tillison's Album Rhino Atlantic Bob Dylan Mr Tambourine Man (Live) The Concert for Bangladesh (Live) Capitol Catalog Leon Russell Jumping Jack Flash / Youngblood (Live) Leon Live (Remastered) The Right Stuff Tedeschi Trucks Band & Leon Russell The Letter (feat. Susan Tedeschi) [Live at LOCKN' / 2015] Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited Live at LOCKN' Fantasy The Gap Band I Don't Believe You Want To Get Up And Dance (Oops Up Side Your Head) 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of the Gap Band Mercury Bert Sommer Stick Together Bert Sommer Buddah/Legacy Bert Sommer Mama, If You're Able Inside Bert Sommer Legacy Recordings The Jimmy Castor Bunch Troglodyte (Cave Man) It's Just Begun Legacy Recordings Root Boy Slim Dare to Be Fat Zoom Rip Bang Records Frank Zappa Cosmik Debris Apostrophe (') Frank Zappa Catalog Chilblains Enough For Everyone Enough For Everyone - Single 2180604 Records DK Cowtippers I Hope You Have a Good Day (Ep version) Bite It - EP Cowtippers Sky Hemenway Plum Plum - EP Song Witch Records YZMN Criminal Criminal - Single VEUX Records Moossa Rva Blues Crack in the Door Moossa Cleophus James Fat Times Moonlight - EP Cleophus James Chilblains Planet Easy Planet Easy - Single 2180604 Records DK The Honey Dewdrops Ramblin' Man Anyone Can See The Honey Dewdrops The Honey Dewdrops Nobody in this World These Old Roots The Honey Dewdrops Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Empty Trainload of Sky Woodland Acony Records The Golden Crowns We Are Trying I'm Glad About It: The Legacy of Gospel Music in Louisville 1958-1981 Louisville Story Program The Ecclesiastics He Made a Way for Me I'm Glad About It: The Legacy of Gospel Music in Louisville 1958-1981 Louisville Story Program Evangelist Lucille Jones and The Traveling Notes Night Life I'm Glad About It: The Legacy of Gospel Music in Louisville 1958-1981 Louisville Story Program