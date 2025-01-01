Notes: Hey Listeners,



I am back from a 5000 mile road trip along Route 66. What a great time, but I am happy to be out of the driver’s seat and in the studio. We have road tunes, trip tunes, and other great tracks. Keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Billy Joe Shaver Good Ol' U.S.A. Tramp On Your Street Volcano

Woody Guthrie This Land Is Your Land Woody At Home Volls. 1 and 2 Shamus Records

The Kody Norris Show Looking at the World Through a Windshield Rhinestone Revival Rebel Records

Roger Miller King of the Road Golden Hits Mercury Nashville

Jesse Ed Davis Washite Love Child (feat. Eric Clapton) Jesse Davis! Rhino Atlantic

Roger Tillison Down In the Flood Roger Tillison's Album Rhino Atlantic

Bob Dylan Mr Tambourine Man (Live) The Concert for Bangladesh (Live) Capitol Catalog

Leon Russell Jumping Jack Flash / Youngblood (Live) Leon Live (Remastered) The Right Stuff

Tedeschi Trucks Band & Leon Russell The Letter (feat. Susan Tedeschi) [Live at LOCKN' / 2015] Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited Live at LOCKN' Fantasy

The Gap Band I Don't Believe You Want To Get Up And Dance (Oops Up Side Your Head) 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of the Gap Band Mercury

Bert Sommer Stick Together Bert Sommer Buddah/Legacy

Bert Sommer Mama, If You're Able Inside Bert Sommer Legacy Recordings

The Jimmy Castor Bunch Troglodyte (Cave Man) It's Just Begun Legacy Recordings

Root Boy Slim Dare to Be Fat Zoom Rip Bang Records

Frank Zappa Cosmik Debris Apostrophe (') Frank Zappa Catalog

Chilblains Enough For Everyone Enough For Everyone - Single 2180604 Records DK

Cowtippers I Hope You Have a Good Day (Ep version) Bite It - EP Cowtippers

Sky Hemenway Plum Plum - EP Song Witch Records

YZMN Criminal Criminal - Single VEUX Records

Moossa Rva Blues Crack in the Door Moossa

Cleophus James Fat Times Moonlight - EP Cleophus James

Chilblains Planet Easy Planet Easy - Single 2180604 Records DK

The Honey Dewdrops Ramblin' Man Anyone Can See The Honey Dewdrops

The Honey Dewdrops Nobody in this World These Old Roots The Honey Dewdrops

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Empty Trainload of Sky Woodland Acony Records

The Golden Crowns We Are Trying I'm Glad About It: The Legacy of Gospel Music in Louisville 1958-1981 Louisville Story Program

The Ecclesiastics He Made a Way for Me I'm Glad About It: The Legacy of Gospel Music in Louisville 1958-1981 Louisville Story Program

Evangelist Lucille Jones and The Traveling Notes Night Life I'm Glad About It: The Legacy of Gospel Music in Louisville 1958-1981 Louisville Story Program





